Apollo Android provides two different kinds of caches: an HTTP cache and a normalized cache. The HTTP cache is easier to set up but also has more limitations. This page focuses on the HTTP cache. If you want to deduplicate the storage of your objects and/or notify your UI when your data changes, take a look at the normalized cache instead.

HTTP cache

To enable HTTP cache support, add the dependency to your project's `build.gradle file. The latest version is

Kotlin build.gradle copy 1 dependencies { 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-http-cache:x.y.z" ) 3 }

Raw HTTP response cache

Kotlin Java Kotlin copy 1 // Directory where cached responses will be stored 2 val file = File (cacheDir, "apolloCache" ) 3 4 // Size in bytes of the cache 5 val size: Long = 1024 * 1024 6 7 // Create the http response cache store 8 val cacheStore = DiskLruHttpCacheStore (file, size) 9 10 // Build the ApolloClient 11 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. builder () 12 . serverUrl ( "/" ) 13 . httpCache ( ApolloHttpCache (cacheStore)) 14 . okHttpClient (okHttpClient) 15 . build () 16 17 // Control the cache policy 18 val query = FeedQuery (limit = 10 , type = FeedType.HOT) 19 val dataResponse = apolloClient. query (query) 20 . httpCachePolicy (HttpCachePolicy.CACHE_FIRST) 21 . toDeferred () 22 . await () Java copy 1 //Directory where cached responses will be stored 2 File file = new File (cacheDir , "apolloCache" ) ; 3 4 //Size in bytes of the cache 5 long size = 1024 * 1024 ; 6 7 //Create the http response cache store 8 DiskLruHttpCacheStore cacheStore = new DiskLruHttpCacheStore (file , size) ; 9 10 //Build the ApolloClient 11 ApolloClient apolloClient = ApolloClient . builder () 12 . serverUrl ( "/" ) 13 . httpCache ( new ApolloHttpCache (cacheStore)) 14 . okHttpClient (okHttpClient) 15 . build (); 16 17 apolloClient 18 . query ( 19 FeedQuery . builder () 20 . limit ( 10 ) 21 . type ( FeedType . HOT ) 22 . build () 23 ) 24 . httpCachePolicy ( HttpCachePolicy . CACHE_FIRST ) 25 . enqueue ( new ApolloCall . Callback < FeedQuery . Data >() { 26 @ Override public void onResponse (@ NotNull Response < FeedQuery . Data > dataResponse ) { 27 ... 28 } 29 30 @ Override public void onFailure (@ NotNull Throwable t ) { 31 ... 32 } 33 });

IMPORTANT: Caching is provided only for query operations. It isn't available for mutation operations.

There are four available cache policies HttpCachePolicy :

NETWORK_ONLY - Fetch a response from the network only, ignoring any cached responses. This is the default.

CACHE_ONLY - Fetch a response from the cache only, ignoring the network. If the cached response doesn't exist or is expired, then return an error.

CACHE_FIRST - Fetch a response from the cache first. If the response doesn't exist or is expired, then fetch a response from the network.

NETWORK_FIRST - Fetch a response from the network first. If the network fails and the cached response isn't expired, then return cached data instead.