5. Connect your queries to your UI

In this chapter, you are going to display a list of Launch Sites in a RecyclerView .

Configure LaunchListAdapter

Open LaunchListAdapter and add a launches property:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListAdapter.kt copy 1 class LaunchListAdapter ( 2 private val launches: List < LaunchListQuery . Launch > 3 ) : RecyclerView . Adapter < LaunchListAdapter . ViewHolder >() {

LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your Launch List.graphql query.

Bind the data to the UI

Use the launches property to bind items to your adapter:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListAdapter.kt copy 1 override fun getItemCount (): Int { 2 return launches.size 3 } 4 5 override fun onBindViewHolder (holder: ViewHolder , position: Int ) { 6 val launch = launches. get (position) 7 holder.binding.site.text = launch.site ?: "" 8 }

Pass the LaunchListAdapter to the RecyclerView

Create a new Adapter and pass it to your RecyclerView:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListFragment.kt copy 1 lifecycleScope. launchWhenResumed { 2 val response = try { 3 apolloClient. query ( LaunchListQuery ()). await () 4 } catch (e: ApolloException ) { 5 Log. d ( "LaunchList" , "Failure" , e) 6 null 7 } 8 9 val launches = response?. data ?.launches?.launches?. filterNotNull () 10 if (launches != null && ! response. hasErrors ()) { 11 val adapter = LaunchListAdapter (launches) 12 binding.launches.layoutManager = LinearLayoutManager ( requireContext ()) 13 binding.launches.adapter = adapter 14 } 15 }

Test your query

Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀

It looks a bit plain, though. Next, you'll add more info to the list to make it look nicer!