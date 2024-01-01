5. Connect your queries to your UI
In this chapter, you are going to display a list of Launch Sites in a RecyclerView .
Configure LaunchListAdapter
Open
LaunchListAdapter and add a
launches property:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListAdapter.kt
1class LaunchListAdapter(
2 private val launches: List<LaunchListQuery.Launch>
3) : RecyclerView.Adapter<LaunchListAdapter.ViewHolder>() {
LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your LaunchList.graphql query.
Bind the data to the UI
Use the
launches property to bind items to your adapter:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListAdapter.kt
1 override fun getItemCount(): Int {
2 return launches.size
3 }
4
5 override fun onBindViewHolder(holder: ViewHolder, position: Int) {
6 val launch = launches.get(position)
7 holder.binding.site.text = launch.site ?: ""
8 }
Pass the LaunchListAdapter to the RecyclerView
Create a new Adapter and pass it to your RecyclerView:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchListFragment.kt
1 lifecycleScope.launchWhenResumed {
2 val response = try {
3 apolloClient.query(LaunchListQuery()).await()
4 } catch (e: ApolloException) {
5 Log.d("LaunchList", "Failure", e)
6 null
7 }
8
9 val launches = response?.data?.launches?.launches?.filterNotNull()
10 if (launches != null && !response.hasErrors()) {
11 val adapter = LaunchListAdapter(launches)
12 binding.launches.layoutManager = LinearLayoutManager(requireContext())
13 binding.launches.adapter = adapter
14 }
15 }
Test your query
Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀
It looks a bit plain, though. Next, you'll add more info to the list to make it look nicer!