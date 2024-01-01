Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Introduction to Apollo Android

A strongly-typed, caching GraphQL client for the JVM, Android and Kotlin multiplatform

Apollo Android is a GraphQL client that generates Java and Kotlin models from GraphQL queries. These models give you a type-safe API to work with GraphQL servers. Apollo helps you keep your GraphQL query statements together, organized, and easy to access.

This library is designed primarily with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Java/Kotlin app.

Features

  • Java and Kotlin code generation

  • Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions

  • Reflection-free parsing of responses

  • HTTP cache

  • Normalized cache

  • File uploads

  • Custom scalar types

  • Reactive bindings for: RxJava2, RxJava3, Coroutines, Reactor and Mutiny

Getting started

If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo, Kotlin and coroutines.

If you'd like to add Apollo Android to an existing project:

Advanced topics

Check the project website for in depth documentation about caching , plugin configuration , android , file upload , coroutines , rxjava2 , rxjava3 , reactor , mutiny , persisted queries , no runtime , migrations and much more...

IntelliJ Plugin

The JS Graphql IntelliJ Plugin provides auto-completion, error highlighting, and go-to-definition functionality for your .graphql files. You can create a .graphqlconfig file to use GraphQL scratch files to work with your schema outside product code (such as to write temporary queries to test resolvers).

Releases

The latest version is Maven Central

Check the changelog for the release history.

Releases are hosted on Jcenter and Maven Central . The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal

Groovy
build.gradle.kts
1plugins {
2  id("com.apollographql.apollo").version("x.y.z")
3}
4
5repositories {
6  mavenCentral()
7}
8
9dependencies {
10  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z")
11
12  // optional: if you want to use the normalized cache
13  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:x.y.z")
14  // optional: for coroutines support
15  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-coroutines-support:x.y.z")
16  // optional: for Mutiny support
17  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-mutiny-support:x.y.z")
18  // optional: for Reactor support
19  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-reactor-support:x.y.z")
20  // optional: for RxJava3 support
21  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-rx3-support:x.y.z")
22  // optional: Most of apollo-android does not depend on Android in practice and runs on any JVM or on Kotlin native. apollo-android-support contains a few Android-only helper classes. For an example to send logs to logcat or run callbacks on the main thread.
23  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-android-support:x.y.z")
24  // optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime
25  // and use apollo-api instead
26  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-api:x.y.z")
27}

Snapshots

Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:

Kotlin
build.gradle.kts
1repositories {
2  maven {
3    url = uri("https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/")
4  }
5}

Requirements

Apollo Android runs on the following platforms:

  • Android API level 15+

  • JDK 8+

  • iOS 13+

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please see Contributing.md .

Community integrations

Additional resources

