Introduction to Apollo Android

Apollo Android is a GraphQL client that generates Java and Kotlin models from GraphQL queries. These models give you a type-safe API to work with GraphQL servers. Apollo helps you keep your GraphQL query statements together, organized, and easy to access.

This library is designed primarily with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Java/Kotlin app.

Features

Java and Kotlin code generation

Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions

Reflection-free parsing of responses

HTTP cache

Normalized cache

File uploads

Custom scalar types

Reactive bindings for: RxJava2, RxJava3, Coroutines, Reactor and Mutiny

Getting started

If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo, Kotlin and coroutines.

If you'd like to add Apollo Android to an existing project:

Get started with Kotlin shows how to add Apollo Android to a Kotlin project.

Get started with Java shows how to add Apollo Android to a Java project.

Get started with Multiplatform (Experimental) shows how to add Apollo Android to a Multiplatform project. This is still under heavy development and APIs may change without warning.

Advanced topics

Check the project website for in depth documentation about caching , plugin configuration , android , file upload , coroutines , rxjava2 , rxjava3 , reactor , mutiny , persisted queries , no runtime , migrations and much more...

IntelliJ Plugin

The JS Graphql IntelliJ Plugin provides auto-completion, error highlighting, and go-to-definition functionality for your .graphql files. You can create a .graphqlconfig file to use GraphQL scratch files to work with your schema outside product code (such as to write temporary queries to test resolvers).

Releases

The latest version is

Check the changelog for the release history.

Releases are hosted on Jcenter and Maven Central . The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal

Groovy build.gradle.kts copy 1 plugins { 2 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) . version ( "x.y.z" ) 3 } 4 5 repositories { 6 mavenCentral () 7 } 8 9 dependencies { 10 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z" ) 11 12 // optional: if you want to use the normalized cache 13 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:x.y.z" ) 14 // optional: for coroutines support 15 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-coroutines-support:x.y.z" ) 16 // optional: for Mutiny support 17 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-mutiny-support:x.y.z" ) 18 // optional: for Reactor support 19 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-reactor-support:x.y.z" ) 20 // optional: for RxJava3 support 21 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-rx3-support:x.y.z" ) 22 // optional: Most of apollo-android does not depend on Android in practice and runs on any JVM or on Kotlin native. apollo-android-support contains a few Android-only helper classes. For an example to send logs to logcat or run callbacks on the main thread. 23 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-android-support:x.y.z" ) 24 // optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime 25 // and use apollo-api instead 26 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-api:x.y.z" ) 27 }

Snapshots

Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:

Kotlin build.gradle.kts copy 1 repositories { 2 maven { 3 url = uri ( "https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/" ) 4 } 5 }

Requirements

Apollo Android runs on the following platforms:

Android API level 15+

JDK 8+

iOS 13+

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please see Contributing.md .

Community integrations

If you're using the Maven build tool, https://github.com/aoudiamoncef/apollo-client-maven-plugin is a Maven plugin that calls the Apollo Android compiler to generate your Java/Kotlin sources.

Additional resources

Who is Apollo?

Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:

Apollo Studio – A free, end-to-end platform for managing your GraphQL lifecycle. Track your GraphQL schemas in a hosted registry to create a source of truth for everything in your graph. Studio provides an IDE (Apollo Explorer) so you can explore data, collaborate on queries, observe usage, and safely make schema changes.

Apollo Federation – The industry-standard open architecture for building a distributed graph. Use Apollo’s open-source gateway to compose a unified graph from multiple subgraphs, determine a query plan, and route requests across your services.

Apollo Client – The most popular GraphQL client for the web. Apollo also builds and maintains Apollo iOS and Apollo Android .

Apollo Server – A production-ready JavaScript GraphQL server that connects to any microservice, API, or database. Compatible with all popular JavaScript frameworks and deployable in serverless environments.

Learn how to build with Apollo

Check out the Odyssey learning platform, the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey with videos and interactive code challenges. Join the Apollo Community to interact with and get technical help from the GraphQL community.