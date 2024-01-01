0. Introduction

Welcome! This tutorial demonstrates adding the Apollo Android SDK to an app to communicate with a GraphQL server. In this tutorial you will learn how to:

Download a schema

Write queries and mutations to generate the corresponding Kotlin models

Handle errors and loading states

Handle pagination

Authenticate with a back-end server

The tutorial uses an instance of Apollo Server hosted on Heroku, including the corresponding GraphQL Playground . If you're curious about how to build your own server, see the Apollo full-stack tutorial .

All of the code for this tutorial is available on GitHub .

What are you building?

In this tutorial, you'll build an app that allows you to book a seat on a rocket sent to space by SpaceX .

The tutorial uses the following tools and frameworks:

To focus its scope, this tutorial uses a starter project available at https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-android-tutorial so you can focus on the GraphQL parts.

If you encounter any issues during the tutorial, feel free to ask questions by either opening an issue on our GitHub repo or stopping by our Spectrum Chat for help .

Ready to start?

🚀 Let's go! 🚀