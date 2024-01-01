Apollo Android supports GraphQL fragments . Fragments allow you to define a set of fields that can be reusable in your queries.

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 fragment launchFragment on Launch { 2 id 3 site 4 mission { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 9 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 10 launch ( id : $id ) { 11 ... launchFragment 12 } 13 }

Apollo Android will generate a LaunchFragment class that can be reused in different queries:

Kotlin LaunchFragment.kt copy 1 data class LaunchFragment ( 2 val __typename: String = "Launch" , 3 val id: String , 4 val site: String ?, 5 val mission: Mission ? 6 )

Your generated models will have a .fragments property to access the fragments:

Kotlin copy 1 println ( "Mission site: ${ launch.fragments.launchFragment.site } " )

To reuse a fragment, use it in any other query:

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 // ... 2 3 query LaunchList { 4 launches { 5 launches { 6 ... launchFragment 7 } 8 } 9 }