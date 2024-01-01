10. Authenticate your queries
In this section, you will book a flight 🚀! Booking a flight requires being authenticated to the server so the correct person is sent to space! To do that, and since Apollo Android is using OkHttp to handle HTTP requests, you will use OkHttp Interceptors to add headers to your GraphQL requests.
Add the interceptor
In
Apollo.kt, add the
AuthorizationInterceptor class:
1private class AuthorizationInterceptor(val context: Context): Interceptor {
2 override fun intercept(chain: Interceptor.Chain): Response {
3 val request = chain.request().newBuilder()
4 .addHeader("Authorization", User.getToken(context) ?: "")
5 .build()
6
7 return chain.proceed(request)
8 }
9}
This interceptor appends an
"Authorization: $token" HTTP header to every request.
Use the interceptor
Create a custom
OkHttpClient that will use this interceptor and pass it to the
ApolloClient:
1 instance = ApolloClient.builder()
2 .serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/")
3 .okHttpClient(OkHttpClient.Builder()
4 .addInterceptor(AuthorizationInterceptor(context))
5 .build()
6 )
7 .build()
Notice that
Apollo.kt now requires a context to create the interceptor and read the token from the
EncryptedSharedPreferences.
apolloClient cannot be a top level variable anymore, so transform it to a top-level method that takes a
context parameter instead:
1fun apolloClient(context: Context): ApolloClient {
2 return ApolloClient.builder()
3 .serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/")
4 .okHttpClient(OkHttpClient.Builder()
5 .addInterceptor(AuthorizationInterceptor(context))
6 .build()
7 )
8 .build()
9}
Replace all usages of
apolloClient with
apolloClient(context). There is one instance in each fragment:
1// LaunchListFragment
2apolloClient(requireContext()).query(LaunchListQuery(cursor = Input.fromNullable(cursor))).await()
3
4// LaunchDetailsFragment
5apolloClient(requireContext()).query(LaunchDetailsQuery(id = args.launchId)).await()
6
7// LoginFragment
8apolloClient(requireContext()).mutate(LoginMutation(email = Input.fromNullable(email))).await()
9
There is no need to create a new instance of the apolloClient for each GraphQL request. You can reuse a single instance like so:
1private var instance: ApolloClient? = null
2
3fun apolloClient(context: Context): ApolloClient {
4 if (instance != null) {
5 return instance!!
6 }
7
8 instance = ApolloClient.builder()
9 .serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/")
10 .okHttpClient(
11 OkHttpClient.Builder()
12 .addInterceptor(AuthorizationInterceptor(context))
13 .build()
14 )
15 .build()
16
17 return instance!!
18}
Note: The singleton is handled here manually for sample purposes. In a real-life application, you would certainly use a dependency injection framework such as
Dagger or
Koin.
Add the BookTrip and CancelTrip mutations
Next to
schema.json add a
BookTrip.graphql file:
1mutation BookTrip($id:ID!) {
2 bookTrips(launchIds: [$id]) {
3 success
4 message
5 launches {
6 id
7 }
8 }
9}
Notice how the
bookTrips field takes a list as argument but the mutation itself only take a single variable.
Also add the
CancelTrip.graphql file. This mutation doesn't use lists:
1mutation CancelTrip($id:ID!) {
2 cancelTrip(launchId: $id) {
3 success
4 message
5 launches {
6 id
7 }
8 }
9}
Connect the mutations to your UI
Connect the mutations to the Book Now button:
Go back to
LaunchDetailsFragment.kt. In the button click listener, after checking for the user token, add the following code:
1binding.bookButton.visibility = View.INVISIBLE
2binding.bookProgressBar.visibility = View.VISIBLE
3
4lifecycleScope.launchWhenResumed {
5 val mutation = if (isBooked) {
6 CancelTripMutation(id = args.launchId)
7 } else {
8 BookTripMutation(id = args.launchId)
9 }
10
11 val response = try {
12 apolloClient(requireContext()).mutate(mutation).await()
13 } catch (e: ApolloException) {
14 configureButton(isBooked)
15 return@launchWhenResumed
16 }
17
18 if (response.hasErrors()) {
19 configureButton(isBooked)
20 return@launchWhenResumed
21 }
22
23 configureButton(!isBooked)
24}
This sends the appropriate mutation based on whether the launch is booked.
Book your trip!
Compile and run your app. You can now book and cancel your trips!
In the next section, you will write your first subscription and be notified in real time when someone books a flight.