9. Write your first mutation

In this section, you will write your first mutation to log in to the backend. A mutation is used to change data on your server. Here the login mutation will create a session based on your email address.

Note: The way you log in to this particular server might differ from the way you log in with your own server. Login is often handled by middleware, or a layer totally separate from GraphQL, like Oauth . Also note that a typical authentication flow should require a password but for this tutorial, anyone is allowed to book flights with a valid email address!

Prototype your mutation in GraphQL Playground

Open GraphQL Playground and select the login mutation in the docs tab on the right:

This mutation takes a single argument, the email address of the person being logged in. Unlike many GraphQL operations that return objects which need to have fields selected, the login mutation returns only a single string.

Type the following mutation in GraphiQL:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation Login ( $email : String ) { 2 login ( email : $email ) 3 }

If you hit Play, you should get a null login:

This is expected, because you didn't specify your email. To do so, add it to the Query Variables in the lower-left pane of GraphQL Playground:

JSON copy 1 { "email" : "me@example.com" }

Press the Play button, and you'll get an actual response:

Add the mutation to the project

Now that your mutation is working, add it to your project. Create a file named Login.graphql next to schema.json and your other GraphQL files and paste the contents of the mutation:

GraphQL app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/Login.graphql copy 1 mutation Login ( $email : String ) { 2 login ( email : $email ) 3 }

Build your project to generate the LoginMutation class.

Connect the Submit button to your mutation

Open LoginFragment.kt and like you did for the other fragments, override onViewCreated . Add a click listener and some checks to verify that the email is a valid email:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt copy 1 override fun onViewCreated (view: View , savedInstanceState: Bundle ?) { 2 super . onViewCreated (view, savedInstanceState) 3 4 binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.GONE 5 binding.submit. setOnClickListener { 6 val email = binding.email.text. toString () 7 if ( ! Patterns.EMAIL_ADDRESS. matcher (email). matches ()) { 8 binding.emailLayout.error = getString (R.string.invalid_email) 9 return @setOnClickListener 10 }

From the click listener, display the ProgressBar and execute the query with the email the user just entered:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt copy 1 binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.VISIBLE 2 binding.submit.visibility = View.GONE 3 lifecycleScope. launchWhenResumed { 4 val response = try { 5 apolloClient. mutate ( LoginMutation (email = Input. fromNullable (email))). await () 6 } catch (e: Exception ) { 7 null 8 }

Handle errors if needed:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt copy 1 val login = response?. data ?.login 2 if (login == null || response. hasErrors ()) { 3 binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.GONE 4 binding.submit.visibility = View.VISIBLE 5 return @launchWhenResumed 6 }

Finally if everything is successful, store the login and go back to the previous screen:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt copy 1 User. setToken ( requireContext (), login) 2 findNavController (). popBackStack () 3 } 4 } 5 }

User is a helper class that saves the token in EncryptedSharedPreference . This is the reason why this tutorial uses API level 23+. Apollo Android itself supports API levels 19+.

Test the login

Go the details fragment, click Book and in the Login fragment, enter your email and click Submit. You now have a token that allows you to authenticate your queries.

In the next section, you will authenticate your queries .