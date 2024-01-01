Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

9. Write your first mutation

In this section, you will write your first mutation to log in to the backend. A mutation is used to change data on your server. Here the login mutation will create a session based on your email address.

Note: The way you log in to this particular server might differ from the way you log in with your own server. Login is often handled by middleware, or a layer totally separate from GraphQL, like Oauth . Also note that a typical authentication flow should require a password but for this tutorial, anyone is allowed to book flights with a valid email address!

Prototype your mutation in GraphQL Playground

Open GraphQL Playground and select the login mutation in the docs tab on the right:

The definition of login in the schema

This mutation takes a single argument, the email address of the person being logged in. Unlike many GraphQL operations that return objects which need to have fields selected, the login mutation returns only a single string.

Type the following mutation in GraphiQL:

GraphQL
1mutation Login($email: String) {
2  login(email: $email)
3}

If you hit Play, you should get a null login:

Results of not passing email

This is expected, because you didn't specify your email. To do so, add it to the Query Variables in the lower-left pane of GraphQL Playground:

JSON
1{ "email": "me@example.com" }

Press the Play button, and you'll get an actual response:

Results of passing an actual email

Add the mutation to the project

Now that your mutation is working, add it to your project. Create a file named Login.graphql next to schema.json and your other GraphQL files and paste the contents of the mutation:

GraphQL
app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/Login.graphql
1mutation Login($email: String) {
2  login(email: $email)
3}

Build your project to generate the LoginMutation class.

Connect the Submit button to your mutation

Open LoginFragment.kt and like you did for the other fragments, override onViewCreated. Add a click listener and some checks to verify that the email is a valid email:

Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt
1    override fun onViewCreated(view: View, savedInstanceState: Bundle?) {
2        super.onViewCreated(view, savedInstanceState)
3
4        binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.GONE
5        binding.submit.setOnClickListener {
6            val email = binding.email.text.toString()
7            if (!Patterns.EMAIL_ADDRESS.matcher(email).matches()) {
8                binding.emailLayout.error = getString(R.string.invalid_email)
9                return@setOnClickListener
10            }

From the click listener, display the ProgressBar and execute the query with the email the user just entered:

Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt
1            binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.VISIBLE
2            binding.submit.visibility = View.GONE
3            lifecycleScope.launchWhenResumed {
4                val response = try {
5                    apolloClient.mutate(LoginMutation(email = Input.fromNullable(email))).await()
6                } catch (e: Exception) {
7                    null
8                }

Handle errors if needed:

Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt
1                val login = response?.data?.login
2                if (login == null || response.hasErrors()) {
3                    binding.submitProgressBar.visibility = View.GONE
4                    binding.submit.visibility = View.VISIBLE
5                    return@launchWhenResumed
6                }

Finally if everything is successful, store the login and go back to the previous screen:

Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LoginFragment.kt
1                User.setToken(requireContext(), login)
2                findNavController().popBackStack()
3            }
4        }
5    }

User is a helper class that saves the token in EncryptedSharedPreference . This is the reason why this tutorial uses API level 23+. Apollo Android itself supports API levels 19+.

Test the login

Go the details fragment, click Book and in the Login fragment, enter your email and click Submit. You now have a token that allows you to authenticate your queries.

The login screen

In the next section, you will authenticate your queries .