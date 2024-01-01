2. Add the GraphQL schema

This tutorial uses a modified version of the GraphQL server you build as part of the Apollo full-stack tutorial . You can visit https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/ to start it up and open the GraphQL Playground tool to explore its schema.

The schema defines which GraphQL operations your server can execute. Click Docs on the right-hand side to view a list of types you can query (and the types of fields on those types) along with any possible mutations or subscriptions.

Download your server's schema

Apollo Android requires a schema to generate typesafe models and code from your queries. There are multiple ways to get a schema. For an example, you can download a json schema directly from GraphQL Playground by clicking Schema > Download in the right pane.

In this tutorial, we will use the apolloDownloadSchema task that is created by the plugin automatically. Since GraphQL supports introspection , this will work with any GraphQL endpoint that has introspection enabled.

From the root of the project, run the following:

shell copy 1 mkdir -p app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/ 2 ./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema --endpoint= 'https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/' --schema= 'app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/schema.json'

This will download a schema.json file from your endpoint to app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketserver/schema.json .

Next, write your first query that uses this schema.