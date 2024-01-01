2. Add the GraphQL schema
This tutorial uses a modified version of the GraphQL server you build as part of the Apollo full-stack tutorial . You can visit
https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/ to start it up and open the GraphQL Playground tool to explore its schema.
The schema defines which GraphQL operations your server can execute. Click Docs on the right-hand side to view a list of types you can query (and the types of fields on those types) along with any possible mutations or subscriptions.
Download your server's schema
Apollo Android requires a schema to generate typesafe models and code from your queries. There are multiple ways to get a schema. For an example, you can download a json schema directly from GraphQL Playground by clicking Schema > Download in the right pane.
In this tutorial, we will use the
apolloDownloadSchema task that is created by the plugin automatically. Since GraphQL supports introspection , this will work with any GraphQL endpoint that has introspection enabled.
From the root of the project, run the following:
1mkdir -p app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/
2./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema --endpoint='https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/' --schema='app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketreserver/schema.json'
This will download a
schema.json file from your endpoint to
app/src/main/graphql/com/example/rocketserver/schema.json.
Next, write your first query that uses this schema.