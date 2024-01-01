Apollo Studio users can opt-in Client Awareness . Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.

Client Awareness uses apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.

Enable it by adding an ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your OkHttpClient :

Kotlin copy 1 val okHttpClient = OkHttpClient. Builder () 2 . addInterceptor ( ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor (BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME)) 3 . build () 4 5 instance = ApolloClient. builder () 6 . serverUrl ( "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) 7 . okHttpClient (okHttpClient) 8 . build ()