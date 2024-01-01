Using the client without apollo-runtime

apollo-runtime and ApolloClient provides support for doing the network requests and interacting with the cache but you can use the generated queries without the runtime if you want.

For this, remove the com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime dependency and replace it with:

Kotlin build.gradle copy 1 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-api:x.y.z" )

Composing HTTP request body

To compose HTTP POST request body Operation provides such API:

Kotlin Java copy 1 val query = .. . 2 val payload = query. composeRequestBody () 3 val mediaType = MediaType. parse ( "application/json; charset=utf-8" ); 4 val requestBody = RequestBody. create (mediaType, payload); copy 1 Query query = ... 2 ByteString payload = query . composeRequestBody (); 3 okhttp3 . MediaType mediaType = MediaType . parse ( "application/json; charset=utf-8" ); 4 okhttp3 . RequestBody requestBody = RequestBody . create (mediaType, payload);

If GraphQL operation defines any variable with custom scalar type, you must provide properly configured instance of com.apollographql.apollo.response.ScalarTypeAdapters :

Java copy 1 ScalarTypeAdapters scalarTypeAdapters = new ScalarTypeAdapters ( < provide your custom scalar type adapters > ) ; 2 Query query = ... 3 ByteString payload = query . composeRequestBody (scalarTypeAdapters); 4 okhttp3 . MediaType mediaType = MediaType . parse ( "application/json; charset=utf-8" ); 5 okhttp3 . RequestBody requestBody = RequestBody . create (mediaType, payload);

In case when GraphQL server supports auto persistence query:

Java copy 1 Query query = ... 2 boolean autoPersistQueries = ... // encode extensions attributes required by query auto persistence or not 3 withQueryDocument = ... // encode query document or not 4 ScalarTypeAdapters scalarTypeAdapters = ... 5 ByteString payload = query . composeRequestBody (autoPersistQueries, withQueryDocument, scalarTypeAdapters); 6 okhttp3 . MediaType mediaType = MediaType . parse ( "application/json; charset=utf-8" ); 7 okhttp3 . RequestBody requestBody = RequestBody . create (mediaType, payload);

Parsing HTTP response body

All Operation instances provide an API to parse Response from raw okio.BufferedSource source that represents http response body returned by the GraphQL server.

If for some reason you want to use your own network layer and don't want to use fully featured ApolloClient provided by apollo-runtime you can use this API:

Java copy 1 okhttp3 . Response httpResponse = ...; 2 3 Response < Operation . Data > response = new Query () . parse ( httpResponse . body (). source ());

If you do have custom GraphQL scalar types, pass properly configured instance of com.apollographql.apollo.response.ScalarTypeAdapters :

Java copy 1 okhttp3 . Response httpResponse = ...; 2 3 ScalarTypeAdapters scalarTypeAdapters = new ScalarTypeAdapters ( < provide your custom scalar type adapters > ) ; 4 5 Response < Operation . Data > response = new Query () . parse ( httpResponse . body (). source (), scalarTypeAdapters);

With Kotlin Multiplatform support, you can use Swift's NSData type to parse the response

Kotlin Kotlin-Common copy 1 val data : NSData = .. .; 2 3 val response = query. parse ( data . toByteString ())

Converting Query.Data back to JSON

In case you have an instance of Operation.Data and want to convert it back to JSON representation, you can use OperationDataJsonSerializer.serialize static method.

Java copy 1 Operation . Data data = ...; 2 3 String json = OperationDataJsonSerializer . serialize (data, " " );

Just like above, you can provide instance of custom ScalarTypeAdapters as last argument.

Simpler extension function is available for Kotlin users:

Kotlin copy 1 val json = data . toJson () 2 3 // or 4 val json = data . toJson (indent = " " )

Creating request payload for POST request

To compose a GraphQL POST request along with operation variables to be sent to the server, you can use Operation.Variables#marshal() API:

Java copy 1 // Generated GraphQL query, mutation, subscription 2 Query query = ...; 3 4 String requestPayload = "{" + 5 " \" operationName \" : " + query . name (). name () + ", " + 6 " \" query \" : " + query . queryDocument () + ", " + 7 " \" variables \" : " + query . variables (). marshal () + 8 "}" ;

The same to serialize variables with the custom GraphQL scalar type adapters: