Custom scalar types

Apollo supports custom scalar types , such as Date.

You first need to define the mapping in your build.gradle file. This maps from the GraphQL type to the Java/Kotlin class to use in code.

Groovy
Kotlin
1apollo {
2  customTypeMapping = [
3    "Date" : "java.util.Date"
4  ]
5}

Next, register your custom adapter and add it to your ApolloClient builder:

Kotlin
1val dateCustomTypeAdapter = object : CustomTypeAdapter<Date> {
2  override fun decode(value: CustomTypeValue<*>): Date {
3    return try {
4      DATE_FORMAT.parse(value.value.toString())
5    } catch (e: ParseException) {
6      throw RuntimeException(e)
7    }
8  }
9
10  override fun encode(value: Date): CustomTypeValue<*> {
11    return GraphQLString(DATE_FORMAT.format(value))
12  }
13}
14
15ApolloClient.builder()
16  .serverUrl(serverUrl)
17  .addCustomTypeAdapter(CustomType.DATE, dateCustomTypeAdapter)
18  .build()