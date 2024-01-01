Apollo supports custom scalar types , such as Date .

You first need to define the mapping in your build.gradle file. This maps from the GraphQL type to the Java/Kotlin class to use in code.

Groovy Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 customTypeMapping = [ 3 "Date" : "java.util.Date" 4 ] 5 } copy 1 apollo { 2 customTypeMapping. set ( mapOf ( 3 "Date" to "java.util.Date" 4 )) 5 }

Next, register your custom adapter and add it to your ApolloClient builder: