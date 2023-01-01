Kotlin coroutines
The Apollo GraphQL client comes with coroutines support with the following extensions:
Kotlin
1suspend fun <T> ApolloCall<T>.await()
2fun <T> ApolloSubscriptionCall<T>.toFlow(): Flow<Response<T>>
3fun <T> ApolloCall<T>.toFlow()
4fun <T> ApolloQueryWatcher<T>.toFlow()
5fun <T> ApolloSubscriptionCall<T>.toFlow(): Flow<Response<T>>
6fun ApolloPrefetch.toJob(): Job
Including in your project
Add the following
dependency:
Groovy
1implementation 'com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-coroutines-support:x.y.z'