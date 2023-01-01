Kotlin coroutines

The Apollo GraphQL client comes with coroutines support with the following extensions:

Kotlin copy 1 suspend fun < T > ApolloCall < T > . await () 2 fun < T > ApolloSubscriptionCall < T > . toFlow (): Flow < Response < T >> 3 fun < T > ApolloCall < T > . toFlow () 4 fun < T > ApolloQueryWatcher < T > . toFlow () 5 fun < T > ApolloSubscriptionCall < T > . toFlow (): Flow < Response < T >> 6 fun ApolloPrefetch . toJob (): Job

Including in your project

Add the following dependency :