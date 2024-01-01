Automatic persisted queries

Apollo Android supports Automatic Persisted Queries . Your server needs to supports it (apollo-server supports it out of the box). Enable the feature in apollo-android like so:

Java copy 1 ApolloClient . builder () 2 /* ... */ 3 . enableAutoPersistedQueries ( true ) 4 /* ... */ 5 . build ()

You can optionally configure apollo-android to send GET HTTP verbs for queries, to benefit from caching if your server uses a CDN:

Java copy 1 ApolloClient . builder () 2 /* ... */ 3 . enableAutoPersistedQueries ( true ) 4 . useHttpGetMethodForQueries ( true ) 5 /* ... */ 6 . build ()

operationOutput.json

If your backend uses custom persisted queries, Apollo Android can generate an OperationOutput json from your .graphql queries. They will match what the client is sending exactly so you can persist them on your server.

Text copy 1 apollo { 2 generateOperationOutput = true 3 }

Custom ID for Persisted Queries

By default, Apollo uses Sha256 hashing algorithm to generate an ID for the query. To provide custom ID generation logic, use the option - operationIdGenerator which accepts an instance that implements the OperationIdGenerator interface ( com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.OperationIdGenerator ) as the input. This option can be used to either specify a different hashing algorithm or to fetch the persisted query ID from a different place - e.g. a service or a CLI.

Example Md5 hash generator:

Kotlin Groovy copy 1 apollo { 2 operationIdGenerator. set ( object : com .apollographql.apollo.compiler. OperationIdGenerator { 3 override val version = "my-md5-version1" 4 5 override fun apply (operationDocument: String , operationFilepath: String ): String { 6 return operationDocument. md5 () 7 } 8 }) 9 } copy 1 import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.OperationIdGenerator 2 3 apollo { 4 operationIdGenerator = new OperationIdGenerator () { 5 String apply ( String operationDocument , String operationFilepath ) { 6 return operationDocument . md5 () 7 } 8 9 /** 10 * Use this version override to indicate an update to the implementation. 11 * This forces gradle to recompile models. 12 */ 13 String version = "my-md5-v1" 14 } 15 }

Versioning Id Generator