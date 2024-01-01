Gradle configuration options

1 /**

2 * Whether to generate Java or Kotlin models

3 *

4 * Default value: false

5 */

6 val generateKotlinModels: Property < Boolean >

7

8 /**

9 * Whether to generate operationOutput.json. operationOutput.json contains information such as

10 * operation id, name and complete source sent to the server. This can be used to upload

11 * a query's exact content to a server that doesn't support automatic persisted queries.

12 *

13 * The operation output is written in [CompilationUnit.operationOutputFile]

14 *

15 * Default value: false

16 */

17 val generateOperationOutput: Property < Boolean >

18

19

20 /**

21 * For custom scalar types like Date, map from the GraphQL type to the jvm/kotlin type.

22 *

23 * Default value: the empty map

24 */

25 val customTypeMapping: MapProperty < String , String >

26

27 /**

28 * By default, Apollo uses `Sha256` hashing algorithm to generate an ID for the query.

29 * To provide a custom ID generation logic, pass an `instance` that implements the [OperationIdGenerator]. How the ID is generated is

30 * indifferent to the compiler. It can be an hashing algorithm or generated by a backend.

31 *

32 * Example Md5 hash generator:

33 *

34 * import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.OperationIdGenerator

35 *

36 * apollo {

37 * operationIdGenerator = new OperationIdGenerator() {

38 * String apply(String operationDocument, String operationFilepath) {

39 * return operationDocument.md5()

40 * }

41 *

42 * /**

43 * * Use this version override to indicate an update to the implementation.

44 * * This invalidates the current cache.

45 * */

46 * String version = "v1"

47 * }

48 * }

49 *

50 * Default value : [OperationIdGenerator.Sha256]

51 */

52 val operationIdGenerator: Property < OperationIdGenerator >

53

54 /**

55 * The custom types code generate some warnings that might make the build fail.

56 * suppressRawTypesWarning will add the appropriate SuppressWarning annotation

57 *

58 * Default value: false

59 */

60 val suppressRawTypesWarning: Property < Boolean >

61

62 /**

63 * When true, Apollo Android will make sure all the generated classes end with 'Query' or 'Mutation'.

64 * If you write `query droid { ... }`, the generated class will be named 'DroidQuery'.

65 *

66 * Default value: true

67 */

68 val useSemanticNaming: Property < Boolean >

69

70 /**

71 * The nullable value type to use. One of: "annotated", "apolloOptional", "guavaOptional", "javaOptional", "inputType"

72 *

73 * Default value: "annotated"

74 * Only valid for java models as kotlin has proper nullability support

75 */

76 val nullableValueType: Property < String >

77

78 /**

79 * Whether to generate builders for java models

80 *

81 * Default value: false

82 * Only valid for java models as kotlin has data classes

83 */

84 val generateModelBuilder: Property < Boolean >

85

86 /**

87 * When true, Apollo Android will use java beans getters in the models. If you request a property named 'user', the generated

88 * model will have a `getUser()` property instead of `user()`

89 *

90 * Default value: false

91 * Only valid for java as kotlin has properties

92 */

93 val useJavaBeansSemanticNaming: Property < Boolean >

94

95 /**

96 * Apollo Gradle plugin supports generating visitors for compile-time safe handling of polymorphic datatypes.

97 * Enabling this requires source/target compatibility with Java 1.8.

98 *

99 * Default value: false

100 */

101 val generateVisitorForPolymorphicDatatypes: Property < Boolean >

102

103 /**

104 * The package name of the models is computed from their folder hierarchy like for java sources.

105 *

106 * If you want, you can prepend a custom package name here to namespace your models.

107 *

108 * Default value: the empty string

109 */

110 val rootPackageName: Property < String >

111

112 /**

113 * The graphql files containing the queries.

114 *

115 * This SourceDirectorySet includes .graphql and .gql files by default.

116 *

117 * By default, it will use [Service.sourceFolder] to populate the SourceDirectorySet.

118 * You can override it from [ApolloExtension.onCompilationUnit] for more advanced use cases

119 */

120 val graphqlSourceDirectorySet: SourceDirectorySet

121

122 /**

123 * The schema file

124 *

125 * By default, it will use [Service.schemaPath] to set schemaFile.

126 * You can override it from [ApolloExtension.onCompilationUnit] for more advanced use cases

127 */

128 val schemaFile: RegularFileProperty

129

130 /**

131 * Whether to generate Kotlin models with `internal` visibility modifier.

132 *

133 * Default value: false

134 */

135 val generateAsInternal: Property < Boolean >

136

137 /**

138 * A list of [Regex] patterns for GraphQL enums that should be generated as Kotlin sealed classes instead of the default Kotlin enums.

139 *

140 * Use this if you want your client to have access to the rawValue of the enum. This can be useful if new GraphQL enums are added but

141 * the client was compiled against an older schema that doesn't have knowledge of the new enums.

142 */