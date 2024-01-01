Apollo Android offers a built-in IdlingResource to help writing UI tests with Espresso. The ApolloIdlingResource will make sure that your tests wait for your GraphQL queries terminate before moving on with testing.

Add the following dependency :

Groovy copy 1 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-idling-resource:x.y.z" )

If you have multiple ApolloClients you need to create and register multiple ApolloIdlingResource with different names. Registering several IdlingResources with the same name will crash.

Kotlin Java copy 1 // Register the idlingResource before running your tests (once per client). 2 val idlingResource = ApolloIdlingResource. create ( "ApolloIdlingResource" , apolloClient) 3 IdlingRegistry. getInstance (). register (idlingResource) copy 1 // Register the idlingResource before running your tests (once per client). 2 IdlingResource idlingResource = ApolloIdlingResource . create ( "ApolloIdlingResource" , apolloClient); 3 IdlingRegistry . getInstance (). register (idlingResource);

Most frequently this code is put into a custom TestRunner as below. Please note that you need the ApolloClient instance you use in the app.