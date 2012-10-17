Lattice Troubleshooting Guide

note Serverless and Dedicated plans while we improve our offerings based on user feedback. In the meantime, you can explore GraphOS features with a We've paused new sign-ups forandwhile we improve our offerings based on user feedback. In the meantime, you can explorefeatures with a free trial

Refer to the configuration page to learn how to configure AWS VPC Lattice to send traffic to your subgraphs.

Enable subgraph error inclusion

To help resolve AWS VPC Lattice connection issues, enable subgraph error inclusions for your graph variant. This configuration lets you see error messages generated by your subgraphs. Follow these steps to set the configuration:

Go to GraphOS Studio . Open the Cloud Router page from the left navigation. Open the Configuration tab. In Router configuration YAML, ensure your configuration has the following configuration block:

YAML copy 1 include_subgraph_errors : 2 all : true

Click the Save button in the top right corner of that section.

Configuration changes trigger a new launch. Please wait a few minutes for your cloud router to update with this new configuration. You can track your graph variant's deployment status on its Launches page.

Once you've found and resolved the issue, Apollo recommends turning off subgraph error inclusion. To do so, remove the include_subgraph_errors configuration. Then, save the router's configuration YAML.

Common issues and errors

If you encounter an error not listed below and need help, don't hesitate to get in touch with your Apollo contact. We're here to help.

Overriding host headers

Amazon VPC Lattice relies on the host header to secure and route requests. You can't change this header on Cloud Dedicated. Instead, consider using a header like x-host . You can rewrite an incoming header through your router configuration YAML:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # ...other configuration... 2 headers : 3 all : # Header rules for all subgraphs 4 request : 5 - propagate : 6 named : 'host' 7 rename : 'x-host'

The previous example renames a host header to x-host .

Service in resource share doesn't appear in private subgraphs

Cloud Dedicated doesn't automatically scan your resource shares for new Lattice services. Adding a subgraph or creating a new graph automatically triggers a scan for new Lattice services. If you can't view the latest resource shares for your graph, please get in touch for additional support.

Providing Authorization headers

Because AWS Sigv4 relies on the HTTP Authorization request header for signing requests , you may receive an error like this: You must be authenticated to access this resource. Please provide a valid Bearer Token in the Authorization header.

If your subgraphs rely on the Authorization header for authentication, your router must rename it. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # ...other configuration... 2 headers : 3 all : # Header rules for all subgraphs 4 request : 5 - propagate : 6 named : 'Authorization' 7 rename : 'X-Authorization'

Then, update your subgraphs to check for Authorization or your new header name.

Error trying to connect: Connection reset by peer (os error 104)

This error is likely to occur when your cloud router tries to send traffic to a port different from the listener on your AWS VPC Lattice service. Apollo GraphOS Cloud only supports communicating with private subgraphs over HTTPS on port 443.

You can check that a Lattice service is configured to receive traffic on the right port on a service's Routing page:

In the AWS Console for your region of choice, go to the VPC service page. In the left navigation, scroll down and open VPC Lattice > Services. Click the Lattice service used by the subgraph in question. Click the Routing tab.

Check that you have a listener with a protocol:port configuration of HTTPS:443.

If not, you must create a new listener by clicking on the Add listener button at the top left of this section. Refer to step 10 of Create a Lattice service for more details.

HTTP fetch failed from '_subgraph_': 403: Forbidden

This error likely occurs for one of the following reasons:

One of your clients is sending a subscription request to a private subgraph over WebSockets.

The VPC Lattice IAM policy doesn't allow traffic from Apollo GraphOS Cloud.

Subscriptions over WebSockets

Subscriptions over WebSockets aren't supported in AWS VPC Lattice, as the platform currently lacks WebSocket support . When sending a request to upgrade to a WebSockets connection, Lattice returns a blank response with a 403 response code. In this situation, Lattice also doesn't emit access log entries to Amazon CloudWatch Logs. Contact your AWS account team to notify them of your interest in this feature.

VPC Lattice IAM policy

You can check that a Lattice service is configured to allow traffic from Apollo GraphOS Cloud on the service's Access page:

In the AWS Console for your region of choice, go to the VPC service page. In the left navigation, scroll down and open VPC Lattice > Services. Click the Lattice service used by the subgraph in question. Click the Access tab. Ensure that the Auth type is set to IAM and that the policy looks like this: