Enable and configure the Zipkin exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Zipkin configuration

The router can be configured to export tracing data for Zipkin to either the default collector address or a URL:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 zipkin : 5 enabled : true 6 7 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span) 8 endpoint : "http://${env.ZIPKIN_HOST}:9411/api/v2/spans}"

enabled

Flag to enable the Zipkin exporter.

Set to true to enable the Zipkin exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The Zipkin endpoint address. Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor .

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full

OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , jaeger-collector , otlp-tracing , zipkin-tracing . error = One of channel closed , channel full .



By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.

An example configuration using Zipkin with batch_processor :

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 zipkin : 5 batch_processor : 6 max_export_batch_size : 512 7 max_concurrent_exports : 1 8 max_export_timeout : 30s 9 max_queue_size : 2048 10 scheduled_delay : 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

Attribute Default Description scheduled_delay 5s The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch. max_concurrent_exports 1 The maximum number of overlapping export requests. max_export_batch_size 512 The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits. max_export_timeout 30s The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data. max_queue_size 2048 The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

Zipkin configuration reference