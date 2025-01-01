Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Self-Hosted Router

Host and deploy routers in your own infrastructure

A self-hosted GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core enables you to fully manage the runtime infrastructure and deployments of your supergraph.

note
Self-hosting the GraphOS Router requires a current GraphOS Enterprise or Free plan.

Downloading and installing a self-hosted router

Apollo provides the router as both a binary and as images to run in your containerized deployments.

Router binary

Apollo provides a binary of the router for multiple platforms. You can download the router bundle, extract the router binary, and run it.

To learn more, follow the steps in the self-hosted router installation reference to run a router binary with a sample supergraph schema.

Router container image

Apollo provides container images of the router to deploy in self-hosted environments. The router images are hosted on GitHub in its container repository. Each router release includes both production and debug images.

To learn more, go to the containerization overview.

  • If running with Docker, go to the Docker docs to learn how to run router images.

  • If running with Kubernetes, go to the Kubernetes docs to learn to deploy with router Helm charts.

Next steps
