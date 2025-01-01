A self-hosted GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core enables you to fully manage the runtime infrastructure and deployments of your supergraph.

note GraphOS Enterprise or Free plan. Self-hosting the GraphOS Router requires a current

Downloading and installing a self-hosted router

Apollo provides the router as both a binary and as images to run in your containerized deployments.

Router binary

Apollo provides a binary of the router for multiple platforms. You can download the router bundle, extract the router binary, and run it.

To learn more, follow the steps in the self-hosted router installation reference to run a router binary with a sample supergraph schema.

Router container image

Apollo provides container images of the router to deploy in self-hosted environments. The router images are hosted on GitHub in its container repository. Each router release includes both production and debug images.

To learn more, go to the containerization overview.

If running with Docker, go to the Docker docs to learn how to run router images.

If running with Kubernetes, go to the Kubernetes docs to learn to deploy with router Helm charts.

Next steps