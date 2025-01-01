Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Instruments

Collect measurements with standard and custom instruments

An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router's request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available in the router:

  • In the router service:

    • http.server.active_requests - The number of active requests in flight.

    • http.server.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by the router.

    • http.server.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by the router.

  • In the subgraph service:

    • http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.

    • http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by subgraphs.

    • http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.

note
The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. Out of the box, its default value of required enables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        http.server.active_requests: true # (default false)
6        http.server.request.body.size: true # (default false)
7        http.server.request.duration: true # (default false)
8      subgraph:
9        http.client.request.body.size: true # (default false)
10        http.client.request.duration: true # (default false)
11        http.client.response.body.size: true # (default false)

They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      default_requirement_level: required
5      router:
6        http.server.active_requests: 
7          attributes:
8            http.request.method: true
9      subgraph:
10        http.client.request.duration:
11          attributes:
12            subgraph.name: true

Apollo standard instruments

To learn about Apollo-provided standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle, see router instruments.

Custom instruments

plan required
This feature is only available with a GraphOS plan. You can test it out by signing up for a Free plan. To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page.

You can define custom instruments on the router, supergraph, and subgraph services in the router pipeline. You can also define custom instruments for each JSON element in the response data the router returns to clients.

The example configuration below defines four custom instruments:

  • acme.request.duration on the router service

  • acme.graphql.requests on the supergraph service

  • acme.graphql.subgraph.errors on the subgraph service

  • acme.graphql.list.lengths on each JSON element returned to the client (defined on graphql)

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        http.server.active_requests: true
6        acme.request.duration:
7          value: duration
8          type: counter
9          unit: kb
10          description: "my description"
11          condition:
12            eq:
13              - 200
14              - response_status: code
15          attributes:
16            http.response.status_code: true
17            "my_attribute":
18              response_header: "x-my-header"
19  
20      supergraph:
21        acme.graphql.requests:
22          value: unit
23          type: counter
24          unit: count
25          description: "supergraph requests"
26          
27      subgraph:
28        acme.graphql.subgraph.errors:
29          value: unit
30          type: counter
31          unit: count
32          description: "my description"
33
34      graphql:
35        acme.graphql.list.lengths:
36          value:
37            list_length: value
38          type: histogram
39          unit: count
40          description: "my description"
note
Keep in mind that the amount of telemetry you add can impact your router's performance.
  • Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.
  • Configurations such as events.*.request|error|response that produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production.
For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of info. Set the values of RUST_LOG or APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the --log CLI option to info. Using less verbose logging, such as error, can cause some attributes to be dropped.

Instrument naming conventions

When defining a custom instrument, make sure to reference OpenTelemetry (OTel) semantic conventions. The OTel semantic conventions help guide you to:

  • Choose a good name for your instrument.

  • See which standard attributes can be attached to your instrument.

Some particular guidelines to note:

  • Don't include the unit name in the metric name. For example, size_kb should be size and the unit should be kb.

  • Don't include _total as a suffix. For example, use http.server.active_requests, not http.server.active_requests_total.

  • Use dot notation to separate namespaces in the metric name. For example, use http.server.active_requests, not http_server_active_requests.

Instrument configuration

default_requirement_level

The default_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to default standard instruments, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions.

Valid values:

  • required (default) - required attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

  • recommended - recommended attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      # Set the default requirement level
5      default_requirement_level: required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      # Set the default requirement level
5      default_requirement_level: required
6      router:
7        # Standard metrics
8        http.server.request.body.size:
9          attributes:
10            # Standard attributes
11            http.response.status_code: false
12            # Custom attribute
13            "acme.my_attribute":
14              response_header: "x-my-header"
15        # Standard metrics
16        http.server.active_requests:
17          attributes:
18            # Standard attributes, different than other ones provides in standard metrics, custom attributes are not available on this standard metric
19            http.request.method: false
20            server.address: true
21            server.port: true
22            url.scheme: true
note
The attributes that the OpenTelemetry spec defines as opt-in must be configured individually.

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

  • Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

  • Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

  • Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note
The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrumentation.

Additionally, you can define instruments on graphql for each JSON element returned to the client.

To define a custom instrument, add a new key to router.yaml as telemetry.instruments.<service>.<custom-instrument>. For example, add a custom instrument acme.request.duration:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.request.duration: # The name of your custom instrument/metric
6          value: duration
7          type: counter
8          unit: s
9          description: "my description"

value

The service you define an instrument on determines its possible values.

Value Definition Available services
duration
The duration of the pipeline service.router, supergraph, subgraph
unit
The number of times the pipeline service has been executed.router, supergraph, subgraph, graphql
custom
A custom value extracted from the pipeline service. See selectors for more information.router, supergraph, subgraph, graphql
event_duration
The duration of an event in the pipeline service.supergraph
event_unit
The number of times an event in the pipeline service has been executed.supergraph
event_custom
A custom value extracted from the event in the pipeline service. See selectors for more information.supergraph
note
event_* are mandantory when you want to use a selector on the supergraph response body (response_data and response_errors).

Values of custom metrics can be extracted from the pipeline using custom attributes. For example, to sum the contents of a request header, create a counter with value set as the request header:

YAML
future.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.metric:
6          # ...
7          type: counter
8          value:
9           request_header: "x-my-header"
note
The value must be of the expected type for the instrument. For example, a counter must have a numeric value.

type

Instruments come in two different types:

  • counter - A monotonic counter. For example, requests served, tasks completed, or errors occurred.

  • histogram - A histogram of values. For example, request durations or response body sizes.

YAML
future.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.metric: 
6          # ...
7          type: counter # counter, histogram

unit

A free format unit that is displayed in your APM.

A unit is recommended to use SI units and definitions from The Unified Code for Units of Measure.

YAML
future.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.metric: 
6          # ...
7          unit: s # seconds

description

A free format description of the instrument that will be displayed in your APM.

YAML
future.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.metric: 
6          # ...
7          description: "my description"

condition

You may only want to mutate an instrument under certain conditions. For example, you may only want to increment a counter if the response status code is 200.

To do this use a condition:

YAML
future.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        acme.metric:
6          # ...
7          condition:
8            eq:
9              - 200
10              - response_status: code

attributes

Instruments may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group metrics in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors except for the standard metric http.server.active_requests.

The attributes available depend on the service of the pipeline.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        # Standard metrics
6        http.server.request.body.size:
7          attributes:
8            # Standard attributes
9            http.response.status_code: false
10            # Custom attribute
11            "acme.my_attribute":
12              response_header: "x-my-header"
13        # Standard metrics
14        http.server.active_requests:
15          attributes:
16            # Standard attributes, different than other ones provides in standard metrics, custom attributes are not available on this standard metric
17            http.request.method: false
18            server.address: true
19            server.port: true
20            url.scheme: true
21        # Custom metric 
22        acme.metric: 
23          value: duration
24          type: counter
25          unit: s
26          description: "my description"
27          attributes:
28            http.response.status_code: true
29            "my_attribute":
30              # ...
31              response_header: "x-my-header"
32      subgraph:
33        requests.timeout:
34          value: unit
35          type: counter
36          unit: request
37          description: "subgraph requests containing subgraph timeout"
38          attributes:
39            subgraph.name: true
40          condition:
41            eq:
42              - "request timed out"
43              - error: reason
44
45      graphql:
46        acme.graphql.list.lengths:
47          value:
48            list_length: value
49          type: histogram
50          unit: count
51          description: "my description"
52          attributes:
53            graphql.type.name: true

Instrument configuration reference

OptionValuesDefaultDescription
<attribute-name>The name of the custom attribute.
<instrument-name>The name of the custom instrument.
attributesstandard attributes or selectorsThe attributes of the custom instrument.
conditionconditionsThe condition for mutating the instrument.
default_requirement_levelrequired | recommendedrequiredThe default attribute requirement level.
typecounter | histogramThe name of the custom instrument.
unitA unit name, for example By or {request}.
descriptionThe description of the custom instrument.
valueunit | duration | <custom> | event_unit | event_duration | event_customThe value of the instrument.

Production instrumentation example

At minimum, observability of a router running in production requires knowing about errors that arise from operations and subgraphs.

The example configuration below adds instruments with both standard OpenTelemetry attributes and custom attributes to extract information about erring operations:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        http.server.request.duration:
6          # Adding subgraph name, response status code from the router and the operation name
7          attributes:
8            http.response.status_code: true
9            graphql.operation.name:
10              operation_name: string
11            # This attribute will be set to true if the response contains graphql errors
12            graphql.errors:
13              on_graphql_error: true
14        http.server.response.body.size:
15          attributes:
16            graphql.operation.name:
17              operation_name: string
18      subgraph:
19        # Adding subgraph name, response status code from the subgraph and original operation name from the supergraph
20        http.client.request.duration:
21          attributes:
22            subgraph.name: true
23            http.response.status_code:
24              subgraph_response_status: code
25            graphql.operation.name:
26              supergraph_operation_name: string
27            # This attribute will be set to true if the response contains graphql errors
28            graphql.errors:
29              subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
30        http.client.request.body.size:
31          attributes:
32            subgraph.name: true
