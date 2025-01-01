Router Instruments
Standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle
Standard metric instruments
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.
Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:
Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with
apollo.routeror
apollo_router.
OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with
http.
Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.
The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.
GraphQL
apollo.router.graphql_error- counts GraphQL errors in responses, attributes:
code: error code
Cache
apollo_router_cache_size— Number of entries in the cache
apollo_router_cache_hit_count- Number of cache hits
apollo_router_cache_miss_count- Number of cache misses
apollo_router_cache_hit_time- Time to hit the cache in seconds
apollo_router_cache_miss_time- Time to miss the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size- The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).
All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection)
storage: The backend storage of the cache (
memory,
redis)
Coprocessor
apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_total- Total operations with coprocessors enabled.
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration- Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.
The coprocessor operations metric has the following attributes:
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
coprocessor.succeeded: bool
Performance
apollo_router_processing_time- Time spent processing a request (outside of waiting for external or subgraph requests) in seconds.
apollo_router_schema_load_duration- Time spent loading the schema in seconds.
Query planning
apollo_router.query_planning.warmup.duration- Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration- Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.
apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration- Histogram of plan durations including queue time.
apollo.router.query_planning.queued- When the legacy planner is used, a gauge of the number of queued plans requests.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans- Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.
apollo.router.v8.heap.used- heap memory used by V8, in bytes.
apollo.router.v8.heap.total- total heap allocated by V8, in bytes.
Compute jobs
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued- A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the (new) query planner.
Uplink
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_duration_seconds- Uplink request duration, attributes:
url: The Uplink URL that was polled
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
kind: (
new,
unchanged,
http_error,
uplink_error)
code: The error code depending on type (if an error occurred)
error: The error message (if an error occurred)
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_count_total
status: (
success,
failure)
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
Subscriptions
apollo_router_opened_subscriptions- Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated)
apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total- Number of subscriptions that has been deduplicated
apollo_router_skipped_event_count- Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.
Batching
apollo.router.operations.batching- A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.
apollo.router.operations.batching.size- A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.
GraphOS Studio
apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports- The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router.
report.type: The type of report submitted: "traces" or "metrics"
report.protocol: Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.
Telemetry
apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors- The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.
name: One of
apollo-tracing,
datadog-tracing,
jaeger-collector,
otlp-tracing,
zipkin-tracing.
error= One of
channel closed,
channel full.
Deprecated
The following metrics have been deprecated and should not be used.
apollo_router_span- Deprecated: use
apollo_router_processing_timeinstead.
apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total- Deprecated: use the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptionsmetric's
subscriptions.deduplicatedattribute.
apollo_authentication_failure_count- Deprecated: use the
apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwtmetric's
authentication.jwt.failedattribute.
apollo_authentication_success_count- Deprecated: use the
apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwtmetric instead. If the
authentication.jwt.failedattribute is absent or
false, the authentication succeeded.
apollo_require_authentication_failure_count- Deprecated: use the
http.server.request.durationmetric's
http.response.status_codeattribute. Requests with authentication failures have HTTP status code 401.
apollo_router_timeout- Deprecated: this metric conflates timed-out requests from client to the router, and requests from the router to subgraphs. Timed-out requests have HTTP status code 504. Use the
http.response.status_codeattribute on the
http.server.request.durationmetric to identify timed-out router requests, and the same attribute on the
http.client.request.durationmetric to identify timed-out subgraph requests.
apollo_router_session_count_active- Deprecated: Number of in-flight GraphQL requests. It is replaced by
http.server.active_requestsmetric configured in instruments.
apollo_router_http_requests_total- Deprecated: Total number of HTTP requests by HTTP status. It is replaced by
http.server.request.durationmetric configured in instruments.
apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket- Deprecated: HTTP router request duration. It is replaced by
http.server.request.durationmetric configured in instruments.
apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket- Deprecated: HTTP subgraph request duration (replaced by
http.client.request.durationmetric configured in instruments), attributes:
subgraph: (Optional) The subgraph being queried