Datadog exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the Datadog exporter for metrics
Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core for use with Datadog.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.
Configuration
To export metrics to Datadog, you must configure both the router to send traces to the Datadog agent and the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics.
Router configuration
You should enable the OTLP exporter and set both
temporality: delta and
endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint>. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics.
7 temporality: delta
8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
9 endpoint: "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"
temporality: delta, otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.
Datadog agent configuration
To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration (
otlp_config) to your
datadog.yaml. For example:
1otlp_config:
2 receiver:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: <dd-agent-ip>:4317
For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration.