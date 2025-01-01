Supergraph Security with GraphOS Router
Protect your supergraph at its entry point, the router
As the public endpoint of a federated GraphQL API, a GraphOS Router has the responsibility for protecting its downstream subgraphs from malicious clients and their requests.
Its security features contribute to a defense-in-depth approach, where different authentication and authorization measures are applied in various places, from clients to the router itself to subgraphs. The supergraph can also be secured by having the router accept GraphQL operations from validated safelists of operations.
The features covered in this section include:
Authorization - define authorized access to GraphQL fields and types by annotating schemas with authorization primitives
Persisted Queries - configure the router to allow clients to register and persist cached lists of safe GraphQL queries and operations
Best Practices - best practices for securing supergraphs
CORS - control router access from browser-based clients
CSRF Prevention - configure cross-site request forgery (CSRF) prevention in the router
Request Limits - protect your router from requests exceeding network, parser, and operation-based limits
Demand Control - protect your graph from high-cost GraphQL operations
JWT Authentication - restrict access to credentialed users and systems with JSON Web Tokens (JWT)
Router Authentication - authorization and authentication strategies to secure your graph
Subgraph Authentication - implement subgraph authentication by using AWS SigV4