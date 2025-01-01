Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Router Resource Estimator

Estimate the system resources to allocate for the GraphOS Router

The router resource estimator estimates the system resources you need to allocate for the GraphOS Router to run production traffic. The resource estimator can help you get a starting baseline that you can then iterate on.

Usage

To use the estimator:

  1. Enter your estimated request rate per second and peak request rate per second.

  2. Adjust the other parameters to match your estimated production load.

    • When selecting the number of instances, select fewer for efficiency, more for safety.

  3. Be sure to test and iterate.

Router resource estimator

Parameters

RPS
Average number of requests per second (RPS) you expect the router to receive
RPS
The highest estimated number of requests per second (RPS) you expect the router to receive
ms
The baseline response time of a typical end-to-end response from your graph in milliseconds (ms)
MB
The size of a typical client request in Megabytes (MB)
MB
The size of a typical client response in Megabytes (MB)
Number of router instances running in parallel

Assumptions

MB
The amount of memory a router is configured with in Megabytes (MB)
MB
The amount of memory allocated to the query planner in Megabytes (MB)

Results

tip
Enter parameters to see results.

Based on the provided parameters and assumptions, each router instance likely requires a minimum of __ vCPUs for average traffic and a minimum of __ vCPUs for peak traffic.

We also recommend __MB of memory per router instance with a limit of __MB of memory.


Kubernetes configuration for a single instance:


resources:
  requests:
    memory: '__mb'
    cpu: '__m'
  limits:
    memory: '__mb'
    # no CPU limit to avoid throttling
