Router Resource Estimator
Estimate the system resources to allocate for the GraphOS Router
The router resource estimator estimates the system resources you need to allocate for the GraphOS Router to run production traffic. The resource estimator can help you get a starting baseline that you can then iterate on.
Usage
To use the estimator:
Enter your estimated request rate per second and peak request rate per second.
Adjust the other parameters to match your estimated production load.
When selecting the number of instances, select fewer for efficiency, more for safety.
Be sure to test and iterate.
