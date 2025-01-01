Run in Docker
Run the router container image in Docker
This guide provides the following examples of running an Apollo Router Core container image in Docker:
Running a basic example with default configuration.
Customizing your configuration to override the default configuration.
Debugging your containerized router.
Manually specifying a supergraph for your router.
Building your own router Docker image.
The documentation for the
docker run command is a helpful reference for the examples in this guide.
The exact image version to use depends on which release you wish to use. In the following examples, replace
<image version> with your chosen version, for example
v1.32.0.
Basic example running router in Docker
To run the router, your Docker container must have the
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and
APOLLO_KEY environment variables set to your graph ref and API key, respectively.
Below is a basic example of running a router image with Docker, either with
docker run or
docker compose. It downloads your supergraph schema from Apollo and uses a default configuration that listens for connections on port
4000.
You can use
docker run with the following example command:
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
4 --rm \
5 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version>
You can also use
docker compose with the following example
compose.yaml:
1services:
2 apollo-router:
3 image: ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version>
4 ports:
5 - "4000:4000"
6 environment:
7 APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: "<your-graph-ref>"
8 APOLLO_KEY: "<your-graph-api-key>"
Whether you use
docker run or
docker compose, make sure to replace
<router-image-version> with whichever version you want to use, such as
v1.58.0, and
<your-graph-ref> and
<your-graph-api-key> with your graph reference and API key, respectively.
For more complex configurations, such as overriding subgraph URLs or propagating headers, see Router Configuration.
Override the configuration
Apollo's default Docker images include a basic router configuration. Inside the container, this file is located at
/dist/config/router.yaml.
If you wish to override the default configuration, it is important preserve aspects of the default configuration. In particular, it is generally important for the router to bind to and listen on the special address of
0.0.0.0 (for all interfaces) to ensure it's exposed on a network interface that's accessible outside of the local container. Without this configuration, the router will only listen on
localhost.
You can provide your own configuration from the host environment to the router by mounting your configuration to
/dist/config/router.yaml as follows:
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
4 --mount "type=bind,source=/home/user/router.yaml,target=/dist/config/router.yaml" \
5 --rm \
6 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version>
In this example we are mounting a file from the host system (
/home/user/router.yaml) in place of the default configuration provided in the image at
/dist/config/router.yaml.
Passing command-line arguments to the router binary
By default, the
router command invoked inside the published container doesn't set any of the available command-line options. To set them, append the desired option(s) to the
docker run command.
For example, to start the router using the
--log debug option, use the following
docker run command with the option added at the end:
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
4 --rm \
5 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version> --log debug
Debugging your container
You can debug your container by setting the
entrypoint in a
docker run command:
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your graph>" \
3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your key>" \
4 --mount "type=bind,source=/router.yaml,target=/dist/config/router.yaml" \
5 --rm \
6 --interactive \
7 --tty \
8 --entrypoint=bash \
9 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<image version>
10dist# pwd
11/dist
12dist# ls
13config router schema
14dist# exit
15exit
In this example, we've added both interactive and tty flags, and we've changed the entrypoint of the image to be a bash shell.
Running the debug container to investigate memory issues
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your graph>" \
3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your key>" \
4 --mount "type=bind,source=/data,target=/dist/data"
5 --rm \
6 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<image version>-debug
The router runs under the control of heaptrack. The heaptrack output is saved to the
/data directory. The output can be analyzed directly using
heaptrack_gui or
heaptrack_print or shared with Apollo support.
Specifying the supergraph
If you don't want to automatically update your supergraph via Apollo Uplink, or you don't have connectivity to access Apollo Uplink from your environment, you can manually specify the details of your supergraph in a
docker run command:
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2 --mount "type=bind,source=/docker.graphql,target=/dist/schema/local.graphql" \
3 --rm \
4 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<image version> -c config/router.yaml -s schema/local.graphql
In this example, we have to mount the local definition of the supergraph into our image, and specify the location of the file. It doesn't have to be mounted in the
/dist/schema directory, but it's a reasonable location to use. We must specify the configuration file location as well, since overriding the default params will override our default config file location. In this case, since we don't want to change our router configuration but want to make sure it's used, we just specify the default location of the default configuration.
Building your own container
docker and
git who wish to make their own DIY container images. The script documented here is not a part of the router product, but an illustrative example of what's involved in making your own images.
In the
dockerfiles/diy directory, we now provide a script,
build_docker_image.sh which illustrates how to build your own docker images from either our released tarballs or from a git commit hash or tag. Here's how to use it:
1% ./build_docker_image.sh -h
2Usage: build_docker_image.sh [-b [-r <repo>]] [-d] [<release>]
3 -b build docker image from the default repo, if not present build from a released version
4 -d build debug image, router will run under control of heaptrack
5 -r build docker image from a specified repo, only valid with -b flag
6 <release> a valid release. If [-b] is specified, this is optional
7 Example 1: Building HEAD from the repo
8 build_docker_image.sh -b
9 Example 2: Building HEAD from a different repo
10 build_docker_image.sh -b -r /Users/anon/dev/router
11 Example 3: Building tag from the repo
12 build_docker_image.sh -b v0.9.1
13 Example 4: Building commit hash from the repo
14 build_docker_image.sh -b 7f7d223f42af34fad35b898d976bc07d0f5440c5
15 Example 5: Building tag v0.9.1 from the released version
16 build_docker_image.sh v0.9.1
17 Example 6: Building a debug image with tag v0.9.1 from the released version
18 build_docker_image.sh -d v0.9.1
The example uses debian:bullseye-slim image for the final image build. Feel free to modify the script to use images which better suit your own needs, but be careful if using the
-d flag because it makes the assumption that there is a
heaptrack package available to install.