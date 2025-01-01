Routing with GraphOS Router
Secure, observe, and scale your supergraph runtime
GraphOS Router is the GraphOS runtime plane and a client's entry point to your federated supergraph. Configure it to secure your supergraph, monitor and optimize performance, extend functionality, and more.
Learn about GraphOS Router features and deployment types
Security Guides
CORS
Control browser access to your router.
JWT Authentication
Restrict access to credentialed users and systems.
Safelisting
Secure your graph while minimizing request latency.
Demand Control
Protect your graph from high-cost GraphQL operations.
Performance Guides
Query Batching
Configure your router to receive requests in batches.
Traffic Shaping
Tune the performance and reliability of traffic to and from the router.
Distributed Caching
Configure Redis-backed caching for query plans and APQ.
Entity Caching
Configure Redis-backed caching for entities.
Customization Guides
Rhai Scripts
Add custom functionality directly to your router.
Coprocessors
Customize your router's behavior in any language.