New Relic exporter (via OTLP)

Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core for use with New Relic .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

New Relic configuration

To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint> and api-key: <new-relic-api-key> . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Endpoint for your region. 7 endpoint : <new-relic-endpoint> 8 protocol : grpc 9 grpc : 10 metadata : 11 api-key : <new-relic-api-key> 12

For more details about New Relic configuration, see New Relic's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .