What is demand control?

Demand control provides a way to secure your supergraph from overly complex operations, based on the IBM GraphQL Cost Directive specification .

Application clients can send overly costly operations that overload your supergraph infrastructure. These operations may be costly due to their complexity and/or their need for expensive resolvers. In either case, demand control can help you protect your infrastructure from these expensive operations. When your router receives a request, it calculates a cost for that operation. If the cost is greater than your configured maximum, the operation is rejected.

Calculating cost

When calculating the cost of an operation, the router sums the costs of the sub-requests that it plans to send to your subgraphs.

For each operation, the cost is the sum of its base cost plus the costs of its fields.

For each field, the cost is defined recursively as its own base cost plus the cost of its selections. In the IBM specification, this is called field cost .

The cost of each operation type:

Mutation Query Subscription type 10 0 0

The cost of each GraphQL element type, per operation type:

Mutation Query Subscription Object 1 1 1 Interface 1 1 1 Union 1 1 1 Scalar 0 0 0 Enum 0 0 0

Using these defaults, the following operation would have a cost of 4.

GraphQL copy 1 query BookQuery { 2 book ( id : 1 ) { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 publisher { 8 name 9 address { 10 zipCode 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

Text 1 Query (0) + 1 book object (1) + 1 author object (1) + 1 publisher object (1) + 1 address object (1) = 4 total cost

Customizing cost

Since version 1.53.0, the router supports customizing the cost calculation with the @cost directive. The @cost directive has a single argument, weight , which overrides the default weights from the table above.

Apollo Federation weight argument is of type Int! instead of String! . The @cost directive differs from the IBM specification in that theargument is of typeinstead of

Annotating your schema with the @cost directive customizes how the router scores operations. For example, imagine that the Address resolver for an example query is particularly expensive. We can annotate the schema with the @cost directive with a larger weight:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 book ( id : ID ): Book 3 } 4 5 type Book { 6 title : String 7 author : Author 8 publisher : Publisher 9 } 10 11 type Author { 12 name : String 13 } 14 15 type Publisher { 16 name : String 17 address : Address 18 } 19 20 type Address 21 @cost ( weight : 5 ) { 22 zipCode : Int ! 23 }

This increases the cost of BookQuery from 4 to 8.

Text 1 Query (0) + 1 book object (1) + 1 author object (1) + 1 publisher object (1) + 1 address object (5) = 8 total cost

Handling list fields

During the static analysis phase of demand control, the router doesn't know the size of the list fields in a given query. It must use estimates for list sizes. The closer the estimated list size is to the actual list size for a field, the closer the estimated cost will be to the actual cost.

note The difference between estimated and actual operation cost calculations is due only to the difference between assumed and actual sizes of list fields.

There are two ways to indicate the expected list sizes to the router:

Set the global maximum in your router configuration file (see Configuring demand control).

Use the Apollo Federation @listSize directive.

The @listSize directive supports field -level granularity in setting list size. By using its assumedSize argument, you can set a statically defined list size for a field. If you are using paging parameters which control the size of the list, use the slicingArguments argument.

Continuing with our example above, let's add two query able fields. First, we will add a field which returns the top five best selling books:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 book ( id : ID ): Book 3 bestsellers : [ Book ] @listSize ( assumedSize : 5 ) 4 }

With this schema, the following query has a cost of 40:

GraphQL copy 1 query BestsellersQuery { 2 bestsellers { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 publisher { 8 name 9 address { 10 zipCode 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

Text 1 Query (0) + 5 book objects (5 * (1 book object (1) + 1 author object (1) + 1 publisher object (1) + 1 address object (5))) = 40 total cost

The second field we will add is a paginated resolver. It returns the latest additions to the inventory:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 book ( id : ID ): Book 3 bestsellers : [ Book ] @listSize ( assumedSize : 5 ) 4 newestAdditions ( after : ID , limit : Int ! ): [ Book ] 5 @listSize ( slicingArguments : [ "limit" ]) 6 }

The number of books returned by this resolver is determined by the limit argument.

GraphQL copy 1 query NewestAdditions { 2 newestAdditions ( limit : 3 ) { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 publisher { 8 name 9 address { 10 zipCode 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

The router will estimate the cost of this query as 24. If the limit was increased to 7, then the cost would increase to 56.

Text When requesting 3 books: 1 Query (0) + 3 book objects (3 * (1 book object (1) + 1 author object (1) + 1 publisher object (1) + 1 address object (5))) = 24 total cost When requesting 7 books: 1 Query (0) + 3 book objects (7 * (1 book object (1) + 1 author object (1) + 1 publisher object (1) + 1 address object (5))) = 56 total cost

Configuring demand control

To enable demand control in the router, configure the demand_control option in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 demand_control : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : measure 4 strategy : 5 static_estimated : 6 list_size : 10 7 max : 1000

When demand_control is enabled, the router measures the cost of each operation and can enforce operation cost limits, based on additional configuration.

Customize demand_control with the following settings:

Option Valid values Default value Description enabled boolean false Set true to measure operation costs or enforce operation cost limits. mode measure , enforce -- - measure collects information about the cost of operations.

- enforce rejects operations exceeding configured cost limits strategy static_estimated -- static_estimated estimates the cost of an operation before it is sent to a subgraph static_estimated.list_size integer -- The assumed maximum size of a list for fields that return lists. static_estimated.max integer -- The maximum cost of an accepted operation. An operation with a higher cost than this is rejected.

When enabling demand_control for the first time, set it to measure mode. This will allow you to observe the cost of your operations before setting your maximum cost.

Telemetry for demand control

You can define router telemetry to gather cost information and gain insights into the cost of operations sent to your router:

Generate histograms of operation costs by operation name, where the estimated cost is greater than an arbitrary value.

Attach cost information to spans.

Generate log messages whenever the cost delta between estimated and actual is greater than an arbitrary value.

Instruments

Instrument Description cost.actual The actual cost of an operation, measured after execution. cost.estimated The estimated cost of an operation before execution. cost.delta The difference between the actual and estimated cost.

Attributes

Attributes for cost can be applied to instruments, spans, and events—anywhere supergraph attributes are used.

Attribute Value Description cost.actual boolean The actual cost of an operation, measured after execution. cost.estimated boolean The estimated cost of an operation before execution. cost.delta boolean The difference between the actual and estimated cost. cost.result boolean The return code of the cost calculation. COST_OK or an error code

Selectors

Selectors for cost can be applied to instruments, spans, and events—anywhere supergraph attributes are used.

Key Value Default Description cost estimated , actual , delta , result The estimated, actual, or delta cost values, or the result string

Examples

Example instrument

Enable a cost.estimated instrument with the cost.result attribute:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 supergraph : 5 cost.estimated : 6 attributes : 7 cost.result : true 8 graphql.operation.name : true

Example span

Enable the cost.estimated attribute on supergraph spans:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 supergraph : 5 attributes : 6 cost.estimated : true

Example event

Log an error when cost.delta is greater than 1000:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 supergraph : 5 COST_DELTA_TOO_HIGH : 6 message : "cost delta high" 7 on : event_response 8 level : error 9 condition : 10 gt : 11 - cost : delta 12 - 1000 13 attributes : 14 graphql.operation.name : true 15 cost.delta : true

Filtering by cost result

In router telemetry, you can customize instruments that filter their output based on cost results.

For example, you can record the estimated cost when cost.result is COST_ESTIMATED_TOO_EXPENSIVE :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 supergraph : 5 # custom instrument 6 cost.rejected.operations : 7 type : histogram 8 value : 9 # Estimated cost is used to populate the histogram 10 cost : estimated 11 description : "Estimated cost per rejected operation." 12 unit : delta 13 condition : 14 eq : 15 # Only show rejected operations. 16 - cost : result 17 - "COST_ESTIMATED_TOO_EXPENSIVE" 18 attributes : 19 graphql.operation.name : true # Graphql operation name is added as an attribute

Configuring instrument output

When analyzing the costs of operations, if your histograms are not granular enough or don't cover a sufficient range, you can modify the views in your telemetry configuration:

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 views : 6 # Define a custom view because cost is different than the default latency-oriented view of OpenTelemetry 7 - name : cost.* 8 aggregation : 9 histogram : 10 buckets : 11 - 0 12 - 10 13 - 100 14 - 1000 15 - 10000 16 - 100000 17 - 1000000

Text # TYPE cost_actual histogram cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="0"} 0 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10"} 3 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100"} 5 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000"} 11 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10000"} 19 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100000"} 20 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000000"} 20 cost_actual_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="+Inf"} 20 cost_actual_sum{otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} 1097 cost_actual_count{otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} 20 # TYPE cost_delta histogram cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="0"} 0 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10"} 2 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100"} 9 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000"} 7 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10000"} 19 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100000"} 20 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000000"} 20 cost_delta_bucket{otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="+Inf"} 20 cost_delta_sum{otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} 21934 cost_delta_count{otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} 1 # TYPE cost_estimated histogram cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="0"} 0 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10"} 5 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100"} 5 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000"} 9 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="10000"} 11 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="100000"} 20 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="1000000"} 20 cost_estimated_bucket{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router",le="+Inf"} 20 cost_estimated_sum{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} cost_estimated_count{cost_result="COST_OK",otel_scope_name="apollo/router"} 20

An example chart of a histogram:

You can also chart the percentage of operations that would be allowed or rejected with the current configuration: