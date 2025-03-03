Enabling Metrics Endpoints

note Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Thesource code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

The router supports metrics endpoints for Prometheus and OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP). The default deployment doesn't enable metrics endpoints because the router chart disables both Prometheus (explicitly) and OTLP (by omission).

This guide shows how to deploy a router with metric endpoints in Kubernetes.

Deploy with metrics endpoints

To enable metrics endpoints in your deployed router through a YAML configuration file: