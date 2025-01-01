What's New in GraphOS Router 1.x
To learn about the latest updates to router v1.x, refer to the v1.x changelogs.
Upgrading to router 1.x
Upgrading to v1.60.0 requires the following:
Upgrade your supergraphs to Federation v2. Follow the steps in the Federation 2 upgrade guide.
note
Federation v2.9 is planned to be the last supported federation version for router v1.x.
Upgrading to latest router
The latest router version is v2.0.0. To upgrade to v2.0.0, follow the upgrade guide from router 1.x to 2.x.