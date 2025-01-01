Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

What's New in GraphOS Router 1.x

What's new in router 1.x

To learn about the latest updates to router v1.x, refer to the v1.x changelogs.

Upgrading to router 1.x

Upgrading to v1.60.0 requires the following:

note
Federation v2.9 is planned to be the last supported federation version for router v1.x.

Upgrading to latest router

The latest router version is v2.0.0. To upgrade to v2.0.0, follow the upgrade guide from router 1.x to 2.x.
