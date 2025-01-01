What's New in GraphOS Router 1.x

What's new in router 1.x

To learn about the latest updates to router v1.x, refer to the v1.x changelogs .

Upgrading to router 1.x

Upgrading to v 1.60.0 requires the following:

Upgrade your supergraphs to Federation v2. Follow the steps in the Federation 2 upgrade guide.

note Federation v2.9 is planned to be the last supported federation version for router v1.x.

Upgrading to latest router

The latest router version is v 2.0.0 . To upgrade to v 2.0.0 , follow the upgrade guide from router 1.x to 2.x.