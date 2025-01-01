OpenTelemetry in Apollo Federation
Configure your federated graph to emit logs, traces, and metrics
OpenTelemetry is a collection of open-source tools for generating and processing telemetry data (such as logs, traces, and metrics) from different systems in a generic and consistent way.
You can configure your gateway, your individual subgraphs, or even a monolothic Apollo Server instance to emit telemetry related to processing GraphQL operations.
Additionally, the
@apollo/gateway library provides built-in OpenTelemetry instrumentation to emit gateway-specific spans for operation traces.
If you are using GraphOS Router, it comes pre-built with support for OpenTelemetry.
Setup
1. Install required libraries
To use OpenTelemetry in your application, you need to install a baseline set of
@opentelemetry Node.js libraries. This set differs slightly depending on whether you're setting up your federated gateway or a subgraph/monolith.
Gateway libraries
1npm install \
2 @opentelemetry/api@1.0 \
3 @opentelemetry/core@1.0 \
4 @opentelemetry/resources@1.0 \
5 @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base@1.0 \
6 @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node@1.0 \
7 @opentelemetry/instrumentation-http@0.27 \
8 @opentelemetry/instrumentation-express@0.28
Subgraph/monolith libraries
1npm install \
2 @opentelemetry/api@1.0 \
3 @opentelemetry/core@1.0 \
4 @opentelemetry/resources@1.0 \
5 @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base@1.0 \
6 @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node@1.0 \
7 @opentelemetry/instrumentation@0.27 \
8 @opentelemetry/instrumentation-http@0.27 \
9 @opentelemetry/instrumentation-express@0.28 \
10 @opentelemetry/instrumentation-graphql@0.27
Most importantly, subgraphs and monoliths must install
@opentelemetry/instrumentation-graphql, and gateways must not install it.
As shown above, most
@opentelemetry libraries have reached
1.0. The instrumentation packages listed above are compatible at the time of this writing.
Update
@apollo/gateway
If you're using OpenTelemetry in your federated gateway, also update the
@apollo/gateway library to version
0.31.1 or later to add support for gateway-specific spans.
2. Configure instrumentation
Next, update your application to configure your OpenTelemetry instrumentation as early as possible in your app's execution. This must occur before you even import
@apollo/server,
express, or
http. Otherwise, your trace data will be incomplete.
We recommend putting this configuration in its own file, which you import at the very top of
index.js. A sample file is provided below (note the lines that should either be deleted or uncommented).
1// Import required symbols
2const { Resource } = require('@opentelemetry/resources');
3const { SimpleSpanProcessor, ConsoleSpanExporter } = require ("@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base");
4const { NodeTracerProvider } = require("@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node");
5const { registerInstrumentations } = require('@opentelemetry/instrumentation');
6const { HttpInstrumentation } = require ('@opentelemetry/instrumentation-http');
7const { ExpressInstrumentation } = require ('@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express');
8// DELETE IF SETTING UP A GATEWAY, UNCOMMENT OTHERWISE
9// const { GraphQLInstrumentation } = require ('@opentelemetry/instrumentation-graphql');
10
11// Register server-related instrumentation
12registerInstrumentations({
13 instrumentations: [
14 new HttpInstrumentation(),
15 new ExpressInstrumentation(),
16 // DELETE IF SETTING UP A GATEWAY, UNCOMMENT OTHERWISE
17 //new GraphQLInstrumentation()
18 ]
19});
20
21// Initialize provider and identify this particular service
22// (in this case, we're implementing a federated gateway)
23const provider = new NodeTracerProvider({
24 resource: Resource.default().merge(new Resource({
25 // Replace with any string to identify this service in your system
26 "service.name": "gateway",
27 })),
28});
29
30// Configure a test exporter to print all traces to the console
31const consoleExporter = new ConsoleSpanExporter();
32provider.addSpanProcessor(
33 new SimpleSpanProcessor(consoleExporter)
34);
35
36// Register the provider to begin tracing
37provider.register();
For now, this code does not push trace data to an external system. Instead, it prints that data to the console for debugging purposes.
After you make these changes to your app, start it up locally. It should begin printing trace data similar to the following:
Click to expand
1{
2 traceId: '0ed36c42718622cc726a661a3328aa61',
3 parentId: undefined,
4 name: 'HTTP POST',
5 id: '36c6a3ae19563ec3',
6 kind: 1,
7 timestamp: 1624650903925787,
8 duration: 26793,
9 attributes: {
10 'http.url': 'http://localhost:4000/',
11 'http.host': 'localhost:4000',
12 'net.host.name': 'localhost',
13 'http.method': 'POST',
14 'http.route': '',
15 'http.target': '/',
16 'http.user_agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.114 Safari/537.36',
17 'http.request_content_length_uncompressed': 1468,
18 'http.flavor': '1.1',
19 'net.transport': 'ip_tcp',
20 'net.host.ip': '::1',
21 'net.host.port': 4000,
22 'net.peer.ip': '::1',
23 'net.peer.port': 39722,
24 'http.status_code': 200,
25 'http.status_text': 'OK'
26 },
27 status: { code: 1 },
28 events: []
29}
30
31{
32 traceId: '0ed36c42718622cc726a661a3328aa61',
33 parentId: '36c6a3ae19563ec3',
34 name: 'middleware - <anonymous>',
35 id: '3776786d86f24124',
36 kind: 0,
37 timestamp: 1624650903934147,
38 duration: 63,
39 attributes: {
40 'http.route': '/',
41 'express.name': '<anonymous>',
42 'express.type': 'middleware'
43 },
44 status: { code: 0 },
45 events: []
46}
Nice! Next, we can modify this code to begin pushing trace data to an external service, such as Zipkin or Jaeger.
3. Push trace data to a tracing system
Next, let's modify the code in the previous step to instead push traces to a locally running instance of Zipkin.
First, we need to replace our
ConsoleSpanExporter (which prints traces to the terminal) with a
ZipkinExporter, which specifically pushes trace data to a running Zipkin instance.
Install the following additional library:
1npm install @opentelemetry/exporter-zipkin@1.0
Then, import the
ZipkinExporter in your dedicated OpenTelemetry file:
1const { ZipkinExporter } = require("@opentelemetry/exporter-zipkin");
Now we can replace our
ConsoleSpanExporter with a
ZipkinExporter. Replace lines 31-34 of the code in the previous step with the following:
1// Configure an exporter that pushes all traces to Zipkin
2// (This assumes Zipkin is running on localhost at the
3// default port of 9411)
4const zipkinExporter = new ZipkinExporter({
5 // url: set_this_if_not_running_zipkin_locally
6});
7provider.addSpanProcessor(
8 new SimpleSpanProcessor(zipkinExporter)
9);
Now, open Zipkin in your browser at
http://localhost:9411. You should now be able to query recent trace data in the UI!
You can show the details of any operation and see a breakdown of its processing timeline by span.
4. Update for production readiness
Our example telemetry configuration assumes that Zipkin is running locally, and that we want to process every span individually as it's emitted.
To prepare for production, we'll want to optimize performance by sending our traces to an OpenTelemetry Collector using the
OTLPTraceExporter and replace our
SimpleSpanProcessor with a
BatchSpanProcessor.
The Collector should be deployed as a local sidecar agent to buffer traces before they're sent along to their final destination.
See the getting started docs for an overview.
1npm install @opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http@0.27
Then, import the
OTLPTraceExporter and
BatchSpanProcessor in your dedicated OpenTelemetry file:
1const { OTLPTraceExporter } = require("@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http");
2const { BatchSpanProcessor } = require("@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base");
Now we can replace our
ZipkinExporter with an
OTLPTraceExporter. We can also replace our
SimpleSpanProcessor with a
BatchSpanProcessor. Replace lines 4-9 of the code in the previous step with the following:
1// Configure an exporter that pushes all traces to a Collector
2// (This assumes the Collector is running on the default url
3// of http://localhost:4318/v1/traces)
4const collectorTraceExporter = new OTLPTraceExporter();
5provider.addSpanProcessor(
6 new BatchSpanProcessor(collectorTraceExporter, {
7 maxQueueSize: 1000,
8 scheduledDelayMillis: 1000,
9 }),
10);
You can learn more about using the
OTLPTraceExporter in the instrumentation docs.
GraphQL-specific spans
The
@opentelemetry/instrumentation-graphql library enables subgraphs and monoliths to emit the following spans as part of OpenTelemetry traces:
|Name
|Description
graphql.parse
|The amount of time the server spent parsing an operation string.
graphql.validate
|The amount of time the server spent validating an operation string.
graphql.execute
|The total amount of time the server spent executing an operation.
graphql.resolve
|The amount of time the server spent resolving a particular field.
Note that not every GraphQL span appears in every operation trace. This is because Apollo server can skip parsing or validating an operation string if that string is available in the operation cache.
@opentelemetry/instrumentation-graphql library, so these spans are not included in its traces.
Gateway-specific spans
The
@apollo/gateway library emits the following spans as part of OpenTelemetry traces:
|Name
|Description
gateway.request
|The total amount of time the gateway spent serving a request.
gateway.validate
|The amount of time the gateway spent validating a GraphQL operation string.
gateway.plan
|The amount of time the gateway spent generating a query plan for a validated operation.
gateway.execute
|The amount of time the gateway spent executing operations on subgraphs.
gateway.fetch
|The amount of time the gateway spent fetching data from a particular subgraph.
gateway.postprocessing
|The amount of time the gateway spent composing a complete response from individual subgraph responses.