Custom Domains
Use a custom subdomain for your cloud router endpoint
To interact with your supergraph, clients send requests to your router's endpoint. The custom domains feature lets you replace the default
apollographos.net router endpoint URL with your own subdomain.
Custom domains can help to:
Minimize client-side changes
Use your existing CORS policies and security controls
Protect your cloud routers from DDoS attacks
Provide TLS termination to your cloud routers
How custom domains work
Custom domains use CNAME records to point requests made to your subdomain to your
apollographos.net router endpoint URL. Custom domains run on Cloudflare's global network.
Custom domains setup
Setup includes two steps:
Setting up a CNAME record in your DNS provider.
Opening a ticket with Apollo support to enable your CNAME.
Setup a CNAME
Create a CNAME record in your DNS provider that points to your Dedicated variant's existing subdomain. For example, create a CNAME for
api.mydomain.com that points to
current--docs-example.apollographos.net.
You can find your Dedicated variant's subdomain in GraphOS Studio on the Cloud Router page under API Endpoint.
Using an existing CNAME
If you already have a CNAME record for the custom domain you want to use, contact Apollo Support before making any changes. We'll guide you through remapping from a different host to the GraphOS Cloud subdomain.
Open a support ticket
Next, open a support ticket requesting Apollo to enable your new CNAME. You can open a ticket by emailing support@apollographql.com. Your request may take up to two business days to process. Apollo will notify you when your new CNAME is live.
Limitations
The custom domains feature doesn't support the following:
Multiple custom domains per variant
Load balancing traffic across multiple variants