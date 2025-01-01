Enabling HTTP Subscriptions with the GraphOS Router and an API Gateway
Enable HTTP multipart subscriptions when using an API gateway in front of the router
Learn how to configure an API gateway to support HTTP multipart subscriptions with the GraphOS Router.
Organizations can require their APIs—including the router—to be fronted by an API gateway. API gateways often aren't configured to support subscriptions over HTTP multipart: API gateways by default usually buffer HTTP responses, but subscriptions over HTTP multipart require multipart responses to be streamed, not buffered.
The rest of this article describes how to configure API gateways from different vendors to stream and not buffer HTTP responses, therefore supporting subscriptions over HTTP multipart.
Azure API Management (APIM)
By default, an HTTP API endpoint in APIM buffers each response from a downstream service, where the endpoint must receive all chunks of an HTTP response before it sends the response to the client.
To enable HTTP subscriptions, the
forward-request policy on the
backend must be updated with
buffer-response="false". This configures the HTTP API endpoint to send the chunks of a response to the requesting client as they are received.
1<policies>
2 <backend>
3 <forward-request http-version="2or1" buffer-response="false" />
4 </backend>
5</policies>
Google Apigee
By default, an HTTP API endpoint in Apigee buffers each response from a downstream service, where the endpoint must receive all chunks of an HTTP response before it sends the response to the client.
To enable HTTP subscriptions, the
response.streaming.enabled property must be set to
true in both your
ProxyEndpoint and
TargetEndpoint definitions in the proxy bundle. This configures the HTTP API endpoint to send the chunks of a response to the requesting client as they are received.
1<TargetEndpoint name="default">
2 <HTTPTargetConnection>
3 <URL>http://mocktarget.apigee.net</URL>
4 <Properties>
5 <Property name="response.streaming.enabled">true</Property>
6 </Properties>
7 </HTTPTargetConnection>
8</TargetEndpoint>
1<ProxyEndpoint name="default">
2 <HTTPProxyConnection>
3 <BasePath>/v1/weather</BasePath>
4 <Properties>
5 <Property name="response.streaming.enabled">true</Property>
6 </Properties>
7 </HTTPProxyConnection>
8</ProxyEndpoint>
Mulesoft
Flex Gateway
Streaming of HTTP multipart is supported out of the box with no additional configuration required.
Proxy (Mule 4, CloudHub 2.0)
Streaming of HTTP multipart isn't supported. Use Flex Gateway instead.
Kong
Streaming of HTTP multipart is supported out of the box with no additional configuration required.
AWS API Gateway
AWS API Gateway doesn't support streaming of HTTP data.
A possible workaround is to use a Lambda expression which does support streaming. To learn more, see AWS Lambda response streaming.