OpenTelemetry standard attributes

OpenTelemetry semantic conventions define a set of standard attributes that can be attached to spans, instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).

The attributes available depend on the service of the router pipeline.

For example, set the standard attribute http.response.status_code on the router span:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 # Standard attributes 7 http.response.status_code : true

Alias

If you don't want to use the standard name you can still create an alias and use that alias for the name, for example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 # Standard attributes 7 http.response.status_code : 8 alias : status_code # It will be named status_code instead of http.response.status_code

Attribute configuration reference

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrument ation.

Each service supports a unique set of standard attributes.

Router

Standard attributes of the router service:

Attribute Values Description error.type Describes a class of error the operation ended with http.request.body.size The size of the request payload body in bytes http.request.method HTTP request method http.response.body.size The size of the response payload body in bytes http.response.status_code HTTP response status code network.protocol.name OSI application layer or non-OSI equivalent network.protocol.version Version of the protocol specified in network.protocol.name network.transport OSI transport layer network.type OSI network layer or non-OSI equivalent user_agent.original Value of the HTTP User-Agent header sent by the client http.route The matched route (path template in the format used by the respective server framework) network.local.address Local socket address. Useful in case of a multi-IP host network.local.port Local socket port. Useful in case of a multi-port host network.peer.address Peer address of the network connection - IP address or Unix domain socket name network.peer.port Peer port number of the network connection server.address Name of the local HTTP server that received the request server.port Port of the local HTTP server that received the request url.path The URI path component url.query The URI query component url.scheme The scheme portion of the URL, such as "https" or "http"

note http.request.header.<key> and http.response.header.<key> attributes are not available as standard attributes, but they can be configured using a custom attribute. For example, to configure an attribute for x-my-header on router spans: YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 "http.request.header.x-my-header" : 7 request_header : "x-my-header" Theandattributes are not available as standard attributes, but they can be configured using a custom attribute. For example, to configure an attribute foronspans:

Supergraph

Standard attributes of the supergraph service:

Attribute Values Description graphql.operation.name The operation name from the graphql query (need spec_compliant mode to disable it) graphql.operation.type query | mutation | subscription The operation kind from the subgraph query graphql.document The GraphQL query to the subgraph (need spec_compliant mode to disable it)

Subgraph

Standard attributes of the subgraph service: