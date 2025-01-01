Configuring CORS
Control browser access to your router
By default, the router enables only GraphOS Studio to initiate browser connections to it. If your supergraph serves data to other browser-based applications, you need to do one of the following in the
cors section of your router's YAML config file:
Add the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed
origins.
Use this option if there is a known, finite list of web applications that consume your supergraph.
Add a regex that matches the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed
origins.
This option comes in handy if you want to match origins against a pattern, see the example below that matches subdomains of a specific namespace.
Enable the
allow_any_originoption.
Use this option if your supergraph is a public API with arbitrarily many web app consumers.
With this option enabled, the router sends the wildcard (
*) value for the
Access-Control-Allow-Originheader. This enables any website to initiate browser connections to it (but they can't provide cookies or other credentials).
If clients need to authenticate their requests with cookies, you must use either
origins,
match_origins, or the combination of both options. When using both options, note that
originsis evaluated before
match_origins.
The following snippet includes an example of each option (use either
allow_any_origin, or
origins and/or
match_origins):
1cors:
2
3 # Set to true to allow any origin
4 # (Defaults to false)
5 allow_any_origin: true
6
7 # List of accepted origins
8 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is true)
9 # (Defaults to the GraphOS Studio url: `https://studio.apollographql.com`)
10 #
11 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port.
12 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash.
13 origins:
14 - https://www.your-app.example.com
15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can run queries against your router
16 match_origins:
17 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*api[.]example[.]com$" # any host that uses https and ends with .api.example.com
You can also disable CORS entirely by setting
origins to an empty list:
1cors:
2 origins: []
If your router serves exclusively non-browser-based clients, you probably don't need to modify the default CORS configuration.
Passing credentials
If your router requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.
You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to
true.
To allow browsers to pass credentials to the router, set
allow_credentials to
true, like so:
1cors:
2 origins:
3 - https://www.your-app.example.com
4 - https://studio.apollographql.com
5 allow_credentials: true
origins. If your router enables
allow_any_origin, your browser will refuse to send credentials.
Additionally, you'll need to configure the router to forward the
Cookie header to some (or all) of your subgraphs:
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - propagate:
5 named: cookie
For examples of sending cookies and authorization headers from Apollo Client, see Authentication.
All
cors options
The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for the router:
1#
2# CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing)
3#
4cors:
5
6 # Set to true to allow any origin
7 allow_any_origin: false
8
9 # List of accepted origins
10 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true)
11 #
12 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port.
13 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash.
14 origins:
15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can still run queries against your router
16
17 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header
18 allow_credentials: false
19
20 # The headers to allow.
21 # Not setting this mirrors a client's received `access-control-request-headers`
22 # This is equivalent to allowing any headers,
23 # except it will also work if allow_credentials is set to true
24 allow_headers: []
25
26 # Allowed request methods
27 methods:
28 - GET
29 - POST
30 - OPTIONS
31
32 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the
33 # browser in response to a cross-origin request.
34 expose_headers: []
35
36 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header
37 # Can be set to a duration in time units
38 # If not set, the header is not included
39 max_age: 2h
Response
Vary header
A plugin may set a response
Vary header. If, after all plugins are processed, there is no response
Vary header, then the router will add one with a value of "origin".