Configuring CORS

note This article describes CORS configuration that's specific to the GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core . For a more general introduction to CORS and common considerations, see the following sections: Why use CORS?

Choosing CORS options for your project . For a more general introduction to CORS and common considerations, see the following sections:

By default, the router enables only GraphOS Studio to initiate browser connections to it. If your supergraph serves data to other browser-based applications, you need to do one of the following in the cors section of your router's YAML config file:

Add the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed origins . Use this option if there is a known, finite list of web applications that consume your supergraph.

Add a regex that matches the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed origins . This option comes in handy if you want to match origins against a pattern, see the example below that matches subdomains of a specific namespace.

Enable the allow_any_origin option. Use this option if your supergraph is a public API with arbitrarily many web app consumers. With this option enabled, the router sends the wildcard ( * ) value for the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header. This enables any website to initiate browser connections to it (but they can't provide cookies or other credentials).

If clients need to authenticate their requests with cookies, you must use either origins , match_origins , or the combination of both options. When using both options, note that origins is evaluated before match_origins .

The following snippet includes an example of each option (use either allow_any_origin , or origins and/or match_origins ):

YAML router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 3 # Set to true to allow any origin 4 # (Defaults to false) 5 allow_any_origin : true 6 7 # List of accepted origins 8 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is true) 9 # (Defaults to the GraphOS Studio url: `https://studio.apollographql.com`) 10 # 11 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port. 12 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash. 13 origins : 14 - https://www.your-app.example.com 15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can run queries against your router 16 match_origins : 17 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*api[.]example[.]com$" # any host that uses https and ends with .api.example.com

You can also disable CORS entirely by setting origins to an empty list:

yml router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 origins : []

If your router serves exclusively non-browser-based clients, you probably don't need to modify the default CORS configuration.

Passing credentials

If your router requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.

You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to true .

To allow browsers to pass credentials to the router, set allow_credentials to true , like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 origins : 3 - https://www.your-app.example.com 4 - https://studio.apollographql.com 5 allow_credentials : true

tip To support credentialed requests, your router's config file must specify individual origins . If your router enables allow_any_origin , your browser will refuse to send credentials.

Additionally, you'll need to configure the router to forward the Cookie header to some (or all) of your subgraphs:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 named : cookie

For examples of sending cookies and authorization headers from Apollo Client, see Authentication.

All cors options

The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for the router:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # 2 # CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing) 3 # 4 cors : 5 6 # Set to true to allow any origin 7 allow_any_origin : false 8 9 # List of accepted origins 10 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true) 11 # 12 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port. 13 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash. 14 origins : 15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can still run queries against your router 16 17 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header 18 allow_credentials : false 19 20 # The headers to allow. 21 # Not setting this mirrors a client's received `access-control-request-headers` 22 # This is equivalent to allowing any headers, 23 # except it will also work if allow_credentials is set to true 24 allow_headers : [] 25 26 # Allowed request methods 27 methods : 28 - GET 29 - POST 30 - OPTIONS 31 32 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the 33 # browser in response to a cross-origin request. 34 expose_headers : [] 35 36 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header 37 # Can be set to a duration in time units 38 # If not set, the header is not included 39 max_age : 2h

Response Vary header