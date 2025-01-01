Header Propagation

You can configure which HTTP headers the GraphOS Router or Apollo Route Core includes in its requests to each of your subgraphs. You can define per- subgraph header rules, along with rules that apply to all subgraphs.

You define header rules in your YAML configuration file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # ...other configuration... 2 headers : 3 all : # Header rules for all subgraphs 4 request : 5 - propagate : 6 matching : ^upstream-header-.* 7 - remove : 8 named : "x-legacy-account-id" 9 subgraphs : 10 products : # Header rules for just the products subgraph 11 request : 12 - insert : 13 name : "router-subgraph-name" 14 value : "products"

Supported header rules

The router supports the following types of header rules:

propagate

Enables you to selectively pass along headers that were included in the client's request to the router.

You can specify which headers to propagate based on a matching regex pattern :

YAML copy 1 - propagate : 2 matching : .*

note Content-Length ) when propagating by pattern. The router never propagates so-called hop-by-hop headers (such as) when propagating by pattern.

Alternatively, you can provide a static string via the named option. These named configurations have additional flexibility, because they support the following options:

default : A value to set if no value was sent by the client

rename : Renames the header's key to the provided value

YAML copy 1 - propagate : 2 named : "x-user-id" 3 default : "abc123" 4 rename : "account-id"

remove

Enables you to selectively remove headers that were included in the client's request to the router. Like propagate , this option can match either a static string or a regular expression .

YAML copy 1 # Do not send this subgraph the "Cookie" header. 2 - remove : 3 named : "Cookie" 4 - remove : 5 # Remove headers that include the legacy 'x-' prefix. 6 matching : ^x-.*$

insert

Enables you to add custom headers to requests going to a specific subgraph. These headers are strings (statics, coming from request body or from context) that originate in the router, instead of originating in the client.

Insert static header

YAML copy 1 - insert : 2 name : "sent-from-our-apollo-router" 3 value : "indeed"

Insert header from context

YAML copy 1 - insert : 2 name : "sent-from-our-apollo-router-context" 3 from_context : "my_key_in_context"

Insert header from request body

YAML copy 1 - insert : 2 name : "sent-from-our-apollo-router-request-body" 3 path : ".operationName" # It's a JSON path query to fetch the operation name from request body 4 default : "UNKNOWN" # If no operationName has been specified

Example JSON path queries

Let's say you have a JSON request body with the following structure:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "query" : "{ products { id name } }" , 3 "extensions" : { 4 "metadata" : [ 5 { 6 "app_name" : "random_app_name" 7 } 8 ] 9 } 10 }

To fetch the value of the field app_name , the corresponding path is .extensions.metadata[0].app_name .

JSON path queries always begin with a period .

With this configuration:

YAML copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - insert : 5 name : from_app_name 6 path : .extensions.metadata[0].app_name

You will pass a header to all your subgraphs: "from_app_name": "random_app_name"

Rule ordering

Header rules are applied in the same order they're declared, and later rules can override the effects of earlier rules. Consider this example:

❌

YAML bad_configuration.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - remove : 5 named : "test" 6 - propagate : 7 matching : .*

In this example, first any header named test is removed from the list of headers to propagate. However, the list of headers to propagate is currently empty! Next, the propagate rule adds all headers to the propagation list, including test .

To correctly remove a header from the propagation list, make sure to define your remove rule after any propagate rules:

✅

YAML good_configuration.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 matching : .* 6 - remove : 7 named : "test"

With this ordering, first all headers are added to the propagation list, then the test header is removed.

Rule fallthrough

Headers will only propagate to a target header once via the first matching rule to do so. Ensure that defaulting of headers is done in the last rule so that other rules are not ignored:

❌

YAML bad_configuration.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 named : "some-header" 6 default : "some default" 7 - propagate : 8 named : "some-other-header" 9 rename : "some-header"

In this example, some-other-header will not be propagated to some-header because it has already been defaulted by the previous rule.

To correctly have fallthrough of rules make sure that any defaulting is done in the last rule:

✅

YAML good_configuration.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 named : "some-header" 6 - propagate : 7 named : "some-other-header" 8 rename : "some-header" 9 default : "some default"

With this ordering, the some-other-header will be propagated to some-header if some-header is not present. If no header is present, some-header will be set to the default.

Example

Here's a complete example showing all the possible configuration options in use:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 # Header rules for all subgraphs 3 all : 4 request : 5 # Propagate matching headers 6 - propagate : 7 matching : ^upstream-header-.* 8 # Propagate matching headers 9 - propagate : 10 named : "some-header" 11 default : "default-value" 12 rename : "destination-header" 13 # Remove the "x-legacy-account-id" header 14 - remove : 15 named : "x-legacy-account-id" 16 # Remove matching headers 17 - remove : 18 matching : ^x-deprecated-.* 19 # Insert the 'my-company' header 20 - insert : 21 name : "my-company" 22 value : "acme" 23 # Subgraph-specific header rules 24 subgraphs : 25 products : 26 request : 27 # Calls to the products subgraph have the "router-subgraph-name" header set to `products`. 28 - insert : 29 name : "router-subgraph-name" 30 value : "products" 31 accounts : 32 request : 33 # Calls to the accounts subgraph have the "router-subgraph-name" header set to `accounts`. 34 - insert : 35 name : "router-subgraph-name" 36 value : "accounts"

Response header propagation

It is not currently possible to propagate response headers from subgraphs to clients using YAML configuration alone. However, you can achieve this using Rhai scripting.

This approach relies on the fact that each request has a context object that can store data for the duration of that request:

For each subgraph response, copy header values into context. For the supergraph response, copy header values from the context onto the response.

Example router.yaml that will use the Rhai script:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 rhai : 2 main : "main.rhai"

Example Rhai script that collects set-cookie headers from subgraphs and merges them into a single client response header:

Rhai ./rhai/main.rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let add_cookies_to_response = |response| { 3 if response.context["set_cookie_headers"]?.len > 0 { 4 response.headers["set-cookie"] = response.context["set_cookie_headers"]; 5 } 6 }; 7 8 service.map_response(add_cookies_to_response); 9 } 10 11 fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) { 12 let store_cookies_from_subgraphs = |response| { 13 if "set-cookie" in response.headers { 14 if response.context["set_cookie_headers"] == () { 15 response.context.set_cookie_headers = [] 16 } 17 18 response.context.set_cookie_headers += response.headers.values("set-cookie"); 19 } 20 }; 21 22 service.map_response(store_cookies_from_subgraphs); 23 }

Propagation between subgraphs

It is not currently possible to propagate headers between subgraphs using YAML config alone. However, you can achieve this using Rhai scripting.

This approach relies on the fact that each request has a context object that can store data for the duration of that request:

For each subgraph response, copy header values into context. For each subgraph request, copy header values from context into the subgraph request.

Example router.yaml that will use the Rhai script:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 rhai : 2 main : "main.rhai"

Example Rhai script that copies request-id and user headers: