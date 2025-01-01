Subgraph Authentication
Implement subgraph authentication using AWS SigV4
The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support subgraph request authentication and key rotation via AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4).
This allows you to secure communication to AWS subgraphs by making sure a subgraph request was made by the router, and the payload hasn't been tampered with.
We have tested the feature against the following services:
AWS Lambda URL
AWS Appsync
AWS Amazon API Gateway
VPC Lattice ⚠️ VPC Lattice doesn't support websockets, you won't be able to use Subscriptions in passthrough mode.
To use this feature:
To use this feature, your AWS hosted subgraphs must be configured with IAM to accept signed requests.
How it works
Subgraph requests are signed using HTTP Authorization headers, refer to the upstream documentation for more details.
Configuration example
The example below shows how to use a default credentials chain for all subgraphs, except for the
products subgraph, which uses hardcoded credentials:
1authentication:
2 subgraph:
3 all: # configuration that will apply to all subgraphs
4 aws_sig_v4:
5 default_chain:
6 profile_name: "my-test-profile" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/iam-roles-for-amazon-ec2.html#ec2-instance-profile
7 region: "us-east-1" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html
8 service_name: "lambda" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/IAM/latest/UserGuide/reference_aws-services-that-work-with-iam.html
9 assume_role: # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/IAM/latest/UserGuide/id_roles.html
10 role_arn: "test-arn"
11 session_name: "test-session"
12 external_id: "test-id"
13 subgraphs:
14 products:
15 aws_sig_v4:
16 hardcoded: # Not recommended, prefer using default_chain as shown above
17 access_key_id: "my-access-key"
18 secret_access_key: "my-secret-access-key"
19 region: "us-east-1"
20 service_name: "vpc-lattice-svcs" # "s3", "lambda" etc.
Default chain authentication
The default chain authentication method tries to resolve credentials in the following order, starting with environment variables:
|Credential Type
|Examples
|Environment variables
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY or
SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN,
AWS_ROLE_ARN,
AWS_IAM_ROLE_SESSION_NAME
|Shared configurations
~/.aws/config,
~/.aws/credentials, configured with
AWS_CONFIG_FILE and
AWS_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE environment variables
|Web identity tokens
|Possibly configured with the
AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE environment variable
AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE
|Elastic Container Service (ECS)
|Configured with the
AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI or
AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_FULL_URI, and
AWS_CONTAINER_AUTHORIZATION_TOKEN environment variables
Assume Role:
Both authentication methods allow you to use the
assume_role key to use IAM Roles for given credentials (recommended).