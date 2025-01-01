Enable and configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

OTLP is the native protocol for OpenTelemetry. It can be used to export traces over HTTP or gRPC to a variety of backends including:

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

OTLP configuration

The router can be configured to export tracing data using OTLP either via HTTP or gRPC:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 7 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP) 8 endpoint : default 9 10 # Optional protocol (Defaults to grpc) 11 protocol : grpc 12 13 # Optional Grpc configuration 14 grpc : 15 metadata : 16 "my-header" : "value1" 17 18 # Optional Http configuration 19 http : 20 headers : 21 "my-header" : "value1"

enabled

Set to true to enable the OTLP exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The OTLP endpoint.

Defaults to:

http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC

http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP

note /v1/traces portion of the URL to match the Specify only the base URL in the endpoint parameter. The router automatically adds theportion of the URL to match the OpenTelemetry specification

grpc

Settings specific to the gRPC protocol for setting a custom SSL certificate, domain name, and metadata.

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 grpc : 6 domain_name : "<my-domain>" 7 key : "<key>" 8 ca : "<certificate-authority>" 9 cert : "<certificate>" 10 metadata : 11 key1 : value1 12 key2 : value2

tip env. and file. prefixes, for example ${file.ca.txt} . Use the variable expansion feature for referencing environment variables and file paths in YAML configuration files. Useandprefixes, for example

gRPC configuration reference

Attribute Description domain_name An optional domain name. key An optional key. ca An optional certificate authority. cert An optional certificate. metadata A map of headers to send with requests

http

Settings specific to the HTTP protocol for setting custom headers.

YAML copy 1 http : 2 headers : 3 key1 : value1 4 key2 : value2

HTTP configuration reference

Attribute Description headers A map of headers to send with requests

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor .

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full

OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , jaeger-collector , otlp-tracing , zipkin-tracing . error = One of channel closed , channel full .



By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.

An example configuration using OTLP with batch_processor :

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 batch_processor : 6 max_export_batch_size : 512 7 max_concurrent_exports : 1 8 max_export_timeout : 30s 9 max_queue_size : 2048 10 scheduled_delay : 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

Attribute Default Description scheduled_delay 5s The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch. max_concurrent_exports 1 The maximum number of overlapping export requests. max_export_batch_size 512 The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits. max_export_timeout 30s The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data. max_queue_size 2048 The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

OTLP configuration reference