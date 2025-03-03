Considerations for Hosting the Router in Kubernetes

note Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Thesource code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

There are a few other considerations to keep in mind when hosting the router in Kubernetes. These include:

Deploying in Kubernetes with Istio

Istio is a service mesh for Kubernetes which is often installed on a cluster for its traffic-shaping abilities. While Apollo dopes not specifically recommend or support Istio, nor does Apollo provide specific instructions for installing the Router in a cluster with Istio, there is a known consideration to make when configuring Istio.

Consideration and additional configuration may be necessary as a consequence of how Istio does its sidecar injection. Without additional configuration, Istio may attempt to reconfigure the network interface at the same time the router is starting, which will result in a failure to start.

This is not specifically a router issue and Istio has instructions on how to manage the matter in a general sense in their own documentation . Their suggestion prevents the startup of all other containers in a pod until Istio itself is ready. Apollo recommends this approach when using Istio.

Troubleshooting a hosted router

tip Read Managing router resources in Kubernetes.

Use the router resource estimator. To manage the system resources you need to deploy the router on Kubernetes:

Pods terminating due to memory pressure

If your deployment of routers is terminating due to memory pressure, you can add router cache metrics to monitor and remediate your system: