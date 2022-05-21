Creating a Custom Apollo Router Core Binary
Compile a custom router binary from source
Learn how to compile a custom binary from Apollo Router Core source, which is required to create custom native Rust plugins for the router.
⚠️ Apollo doesn't recommend creating native plugins for the Apollo Router Core or GraphOS Router, for the following reasons:
Native plugins require familiarity with programming in Rust.
Native plugins require compiling a custom router binary from source, which can introduce unexpected behavior in your router that's difficult to diagnose and support.
Instead, for most router customizations, Apollo recommends creating either a Rhai script or an external coprocessor. Both of these customizations are supported by Apollo and provide strong separation of concerns and fault isolation.
If you must create a native plugin, please open a GitHub issue, and Apollo can investigate adding the custom capability to the stock router binary.
Prerequisites
To compile the router, you need to have Rust 1.83.0 or later installed.
After you install the above, also install the
cargo-scaffold tool:
1cargo install cargo-scaffold
1. Create a new project
Use the
cargo scaffoldcommand to create a project for your custom router:Bash
1cargo scaffold https://github.com/apollographql/router.git -r apollo-router-scaffold/templates/base -t main
The
cargo scaffoldcommand prompts you for some configuration settings. For the purposes of this tutorial, set your project's name to
starstuff.
After your project is created, change to the
starstuffdirectory:Bash
1cd starstuff
The generated project has the following layout:
1starstuff
2├── Cargo.toml # Dependencies are declared here
3├── README.md
4├── router.yaml # Router yaml config
5├── src
6│ ├── main.rs # Entry point
7│ └── plugins # Custom plugins are located here
8│ └── mod.rs
9└── xtask # Build support files
10 ├── Cargo.toml
11 └── src
12 └── main.rs
The router uses an auto-discovery mechanism for plugins, so any plugins you add via dependency are automatically available to the router at runtime.
2. Compile the router
Create a debug build of the router with the following command:
1cargo build
The resulting debug binary is located in
target/debug/router.
To create a release build for production environments, use this command instead:
1cargo build --release
The resulting release binary is now located in
target/release/router.
3. Run the compiled binary
Now you can test out your compiled router with an example supergraph schema.
Download the example schema with the following command:Bash
1curl -sSL https://supergraph.demo.starstuff.dev/ > supergraph-schema.graphql
Run the router and provide the example schema like so:Bash
1cargo run -- --hot-reload --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
During development, it's helpful to use
cargo runto run the router.
If you're using managed federation, you set the
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variables instead of specifying the supergraph schema as a file. For details, see this section.
4. Create a plugin
From within your project directory, scaffold a new plugin with the following command:Bash
1cargo router plugin create hello_world
The command prompts you to choose a starting template:Bash
1Select a plugin template: 2> "basic" 3"auth" 4"tracing"
The available templates are:
basic- a barebones plugin
auth- an authentication plugin for making an external call
tracing- a telemetry plugin that adds a custom metric span and a log message
For the purposes of this tutorial, choose
basic.
Add configuration options for the created plugin to your
router.yamlfile:YAMLrouter.yaml
1plugins: 2 starstuff.hello_world: 3 message: "starting my plugin"
Run the router again:Bash
1cargo run -- --hot-reload --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
This time, you should see a log line like the following:Bash
12022-05-21T09:16:33.160288Z INFO router::plugins::hello_world: starting my plugin
Nice work! You now have a custom router binary with an associated plugin. Next, you can extend the plugin with the functionality you need or add more plugins.
Removing a plugin
To remove a previously added plugin from your router project, use the following command:
1cargo router plugin remove hello_world
Note that depending on the structure of your plugin, the command might fail to remove all of its associated files.
Memory allocator
On Linux the
apollo-router crate sets jemalloc
as the global memory allocator for Rust
to reduce memory fragmentation.
Future versions may do so on more platforms, or switch to yet a different allocator.
This is enabled by default and controlled by a
global-allocator Cargo feature flag.
If you want to choose a different allocator, disable it in your
Cargo.toml:
1[dependencies]
2apollo-router = {version = "[…]", default-features = false}
If you make a library crate, also specify
default-features = false
in order to leave the choice open for the eventual executable crate.
(Cargo default features are only disabled if all dependents specify
default-features = false.)
Docker
You can use the provided Dockerfile to build a release container.
Make sure your router is configured to listen to
0.0.0.0 so you can query it from outside the container:
1 supergraph:
2 listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
Use your
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variables to run the router in managed federation.
1 docker build -t my_custom_router .
2 docker run -e APOLLO_KEY="your apollo key" -e APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="your apollo graph ref" my_custom_router
Otherwise add a
COPY step to the Dockerfile, and edit the entrypoint:
1# Copy configuration for docker image
2COPY router.yaml /dist/config.yaml
3# Copy supergraph for docker image
4COPY my_supergraph.graphql /dist/supergraph.graphql
5
6# [...] and change the entrypoint
7
8# Default executable is the router
9ENTRYPOINT ["/dist/router", "-s", "/dist/supergraph.graphql"]