Authenticating Requests with the GraphOS Router

When using the router as the entry point to your federated supergraph, you have a few options for authenticating incoming client requests:

In fact, we recommend you combine all three strategies to create a more robust authentication system!

Use authorization directives

In addition to the approaches outlined below, you can use authorization directives to enforce authorization at the router layer. This allows you to authorize requests prior to them hitting your subgraphs saving on bandwidth and processing time.

Once the request's claims are made available via the JWT validation or a coprocessor, they can be used to match against the required type and field scopes to enforce authorization policies.

GraphQL copy 1 # Request's authorization claims must contain `read:users` 2 type Query { 3 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:users" ]]) 4 } 5 6 # Request must be authenticated 7 type Mutation { 8 updateUser ( input : UpdateUserInput ! ): User ! @authenticated 9 }

Pros:

Validating authorization before processing requests enables the early termination of unauthorized requests reducing the load on your services

Declarative approach that can be adopted and maintained by each subgraph while enforced centrally

Cons

Schema updates will need to be made to each subgraph to opt into this authorization model

Authenticate in subgraphs

The simplest authentication strategy is to delegate authentication to your individual subgraph services.

To pass Authentication headers from client requests to your subgraphs, add the following to your router's YAML configuration file:

YAML copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 named : authorization

Pros

Requires minimal changes to your router configuration.

Can take advantage of existing authentication code in subgraphs, which is often tied to authorization logic for data sources.

Cons

Each subgraph that contributes to resolving a request needs to authenticate that request.

If subgraphs are written in different languages, maintaining consistent authentication code for each is complex.

Use the JWT Authentication plugin

As of router v1.13, you can use the JWT Authentication plugin to validate JWT-based authentication tokens in your supergraph.

plan required

YAML copy 1 authentication : 2 jwt : 3 jwks : 4 - url : https://dev-zzp5enui.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json

Pros:

The router prevents unauthenticated requests from reaching your subgraphs.

The router can extract claims from the JWT and pass them to your subgraphs as headers, reducing logic needed in your subgraphs.

Cons:

It supports only JWT-based authentication with keys from a JWKS endpoint.

Additional resources

You can use the Apollo Solutions router JWKS generator to create a router configuration file for use with the authentication plugin.

note The code in this repository is experimental and has been provided for reference purposes only.

Use a coprocessor

If you have a custom authentication strategy, you can use a coprocessor to implement it.

plan required

YAML copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 3 router : 4 request : 5 headers : true

This example coprocessor is written in Node.js and uses Express:

JavaScript copy 1 const app = express (); 2 app . use ( bodyParser . json ()); 3 app . post ( '/' , async ( req , res ) => { 4 const { headers } = req . body ; 5 const token = headers . authorization ; 6 const isValid = await validateToken ( token ); 7 if ( ! isValid ) { 8 res . json ({ 9 ... req . body , 10 control : { break : 401 } 11 }); 12 } else { 13 res . json ({ 14 ... req . body , 15 control : 'continue' , 16 headers : { 'x-claims' : extractClaims ( token )} 17 }); 18 } 19 });

Pros:

You can implement any authentication strategy in any language or framework, as long as the coprocessor provides an HTTP endpoint.

You can use the coprocessor to add headers to requests, which can be used by your subgraphs for additional authorization.

Cons:

The initial lift of implementing a coprocessor is non-trivial, but once it's in place you can leverage it for any number of router customizations.

Additional resources

See the Apollo Solutions coprocessor example for a runnable example including configuration YAML.

note The code in this repository is experimental and has been provided for reference purposes only.

Combining authentication strategies

You can combine the strategies to handle a number of authentication requirements and practice "defense-in-depth":