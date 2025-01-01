Managing GraphOS Router Resources in Kubernetes

note GraphOS Router requires a current GraphOS Enterprise or Free plan. Self-hosting therequires a current

Determining the correct resource requests and limits for your application pods in a Kubernetes system is not an exact science. Your specific needs depend on many factors, including:

The cardinality of unique operation shapes

The latency of underlying subgraphs and data sources

The size of responses

The complexity of query plans

Our general recommendation for Kubernetes is to start with these requests and limits:

YAML copy 1 resources : 2 requests : 3 memory : '1G' 4 cpu : '1000m' 5 limits : 6 memory : '2G' 7 # no CPU limit to avoid throttling

tip The router resource estimator is a helpful tool for getting a starting baseline for what resources you may need in production based on your expected traffic.

When using Horizontal pod autoscaling , we recommend targeting 90% utilization:

YAML copy 1 metrics : 2 - type : Resource 3 resource : 4 name : cpu 5 target : 6 type : Utilization 7 averageUtilization : 90 8 - type : Resource 9 resource : 10 name : memory 11 target : 12 type : Utilization 13 averageUtilization : 90