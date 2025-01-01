Migrate to Dedicated

note Serverless and Dedicated plans while we improve our offerings based on user feedback. In the meantime, you can explore GraphOS features with a We've paused new sign-ups forandwhile we improve our offerings based on user feedback. In the meantime, you can explorefeatures with a free trial

GraphOS supports self-hosted and cloud graphs, each recommended for different use cases. You may want to migrate to a cloud graph in these scenarios:

You have multiple GraphQL APIs you want to compose into a supergraph.

You have one or more self-hosted GraphQL APIs and want to use GraphOS features beyond graph composition, for example, @defer support or metrics reporting.

You have a self-hosted supergraph and want to offload the management of your router service to Apollo while retaining or gaining access to premium router features like subscription support, authentication, and more. Your router service may be either the GraphOS Router or the @apollo/gateway package.

GraphOS offers two tiers of cloud routing: Serverless and Dedicated. This guide focuses on considerations when migrating to Dedicated. Refer to this router comparison to learn about the differences.

Migrating from @apollo/gateway

Cloud routers use the same Apollo Router Core binary that you can self-host. Therefore, migrating from @apollo/gateway entails migrating to the Apollo Router Core. Refer to the Gateway migration guide for tips.

Router customizations

The GraphOS Router supports a few avenues for customization:

Custom router binaries

Rhai scripting

External coprocessing

As a managed service, cloud routers don't support running custom binaries. Cloud routers don't currently support Rhai scripts, though support is on the roadmap. Therefore, you must migrate any customizations to external coprocessors or built-in router features to use cloud routing.

Built-in router features that you may have previously supported with customizations include:

See the router configuration documentation for a full list of features.

Migration

Once your implementation is ready to run on the router, including customizations, you can follow the Dedicated quickstart to get started.

Pricing considerations

Cloud Dedicated pricing depends on throughput instead of operation volume. Refer to the Throughput guide to learn more.

When you no longer host your router, router -to-subgraph communication may be inter-region, inter-Availablity Zone (AZ), or egress traffic. Be aware of how your new network topology may affect your cloud costs.