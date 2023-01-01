Debugging Subgraph Requests from the GraphOS Router or @apollo/gateway
Log query plans and subgraph calls to help debug problematic queries
As your graph grows, you may need to debug a problematic query for one reason or another. The GraphOS Router and
@apollo/gateway both serve as an entry point into your federated graph and offer ways to debug requests.
Each client request goes through a process called query planning that generates the subgraph requests to execute. You can log out the query plan in both the router and gateway.
Output query plans with headers
With router v0.16.0+ and
@apollo/gateway v2.5.4+, you can pass the following headers to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:
Including the
Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimentalheader returns the query plan in the response extensions
Additionally, including the
Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental-Formatheader with one of the supported options changes the output format:
A value of
prettifiedreturns a human-readable string of the query plan
A value of
internalreturns a JSON representation of the query plan
Log router subgraph calls
If, instead, you want to debug your subgraph HTTP requests in a router instance, you can use Rhai scripts to log the necessary information out. An example Rhai script is shown below.
1fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) {
2 service.map_request(|request| {
3 log_info(`Subgraph: ${subgraph} Query: ${request.subgraph.body.query}`);
4 });
5}
The above uses an inline closure within the
map_request function of the
subgraph_service hook to log the subgraph-related information.
To enable query plans, you must run the router with the
--dev flag and leverage Apollo Sandbox to display your query plans.
As an alternative to using
--dev, you can also enable query plans via the below configuration option, however, Apollo strongly discourages this as the feature may be removed or renamed in the future.
1plugins:
2 experimental.expose_query_plan: true
Log
@apollo/gateway subgraph calls
To debug queries to your subgraphs within an
@apollo/gateway instance, you can use a
buildService function to log the operation name and body.
1class DebugDataSource extends RemoteGraphQLDataSource {
2 willSendRequest({
3 request
4 }: GraphQLDataSourceProcessOptions<
5 Record<string, any>
6 >): void | Promise<void> {
7 console.log(`Operation name: ${request.operationName}`);
8 console.log(`Query body: ${request.query}`);
9 }
10}
11const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
12 debug: true,
13 supergraphSdl,
14 buildService({url}) {
15 return new DebugDataSource({url});
16 }
17});
The above snippet creates a new class called
DebugDataSource to log out the operation name and body using the
willSendRequest hook, which is called before execution.
Lastly, it also enables the
debug setting on the gateway configuration to print out query plans in the logs for further debugging if needed.