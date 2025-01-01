Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Caching

Accelerate query retrieval with GraphOS caching.

By default, GraphOS Router stores the following data in its in-memory cache to improve performance:

  • Generated query plans

  • Automatic persisted queries (APQ)

  • Introspection responses

You can configure certain caching behaviors for generated query plans and APQ (but not introspection responses). For details, see In-memory caching in the Apollo Router.

If you have a GraphOS Enterprise plan, you can configure a Redis-backed distributed cache that enables multiple router instances to share cached values. For details, see Distributed caching in GraphOS Router.

You can configure a Redis-backed entity cache that enables a client query to retrieve cached entity data split between subgraph responses. For details, see subgraph entity caching in GraphOS Router.
