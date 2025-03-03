Represents the combined list of GraphQL errors returned from the server in a GraphQL response. This error type is used when your GraphQL operation returns errors in the errors field of the response.

When your GraphQL operation encounters errors on the server side (such as resolver errors, validation errors, or syntax errors), the server returns these errors in the errors array of the GraphQL response. Apollo Client wraps these errors in a CombinedGraphQLErrors object, which provides access to the individual errors while maintaining additional context about the response.