CombinedGraphQLErrors

API reference

Represents the combined list of GraphQL errors returned from the server in a GraphQL response. This error type is used when your GraphQL operation returns errors in the errors field of the response.

When your GraphQL operation encounters errors on the server side (such as resolver errors, validation errors, or syntax errors), the server returns these errors in the errors array of the GraphQL response. Apollo Client wraps these errors in a CombinedGraphQLErrors object, which provides access to the individual errors while maintaining additional context about the response.

TypeScript
1 import { CombinedGraphQLErrors } from "@apollo/client/errors";
2
3 // Check if an error is a CombinedGraphQLErrors object
4 if (CombinedGraphQLErrors.is(error)) {
5   // Access individual GraphQL errors
6   error.errors.forEach((graphQLError) => {
7     console.log(graphQLError.message);
8     console.log(graphQLError.path);
9     console.log(graphQLError.locations);
10   });
11
12   // Access the original GraphQL result
13   console.log(error.result);
14 }

Providing a custom message formatter

By default, CombinedGraphQLErrors formats the message property by joining each error's message field with a newline. To customize the format of the message, such as changing the delimiter or adding a message prefix, override the static formatMessage method.

The following example demonstrates how to format the error message by joining each error with a comma.

TypeScript
1import { CombinedGraphQLErrors } from "@apollo/client/errors";
2
3CombinedGraphQLErrors.formatMessage = (errors) => {
4  return errors.map((error) => error.message).join(", ");
5};

See the formatMessage docs for details about the parameters provided to the formatMessage function.

note
The message formatter needs to be configured before any operation is executed by Apollo Client, otherwise the default message formatter is used. We recommend configuring the message formatter before initializing your ApolloClient instance.

Using the default message formatter

To format part of the message using the default message formatter, call the defaultFormatMessage function provided to the options argument of your message formatter.

The following example prepends a string to the message and uses the default message formatter to format the error messages.

TypeScript
1CombinedGraphQLErrors.formatMessage = (errors, { defaultFormatMessage }) => {
2  return `[GraphQL errors]: ${defaultFormatMessage(errors)}`;
3};

Static methods

A method that determines whether an error is a CombinedGraphQLErrors object. This method enables TypeScript to narrow the error type.

Example

TypeScript
1 if (CombinedGraphQLErrors.is(error)) {
2   // TypeScript now knows `error` is a `CombinedGraphQLErrors` object
3   console.log(error.errors);
4 }

Signature

TypeScript
1is(
2  error: unknown
3): error is CombinedGraphQLErrors

See the instance properties for more details about the available properties provided by the CombinedGraphQLErrors object.

A function that formats the error message used for the error's message property. Override this method to provide your own formatting.

The formatMessage function is called by the CombinedGraphQLErrors constructor to provide a formatted message as the message property of the CombinedGraphQLErrors object. Follow the "Providing a custom message formatter" guide to learn how to modify the message format.

Signature

TypeScript
1formatMessage(
2  errors: ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>,
3  options: MessageFormatterOptions
4): string

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
errors
ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>

The array of GraphQL errors returned from the server in the errors field of the response.

options
MessageFormatterOptions

Additional context that could be useful when formatting the message.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
(errors: ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>) => string

The default message formatter. Call this to get a string with the default formatted message.

Read more...

ApolloLink.Result<unknown>

The raw result returned from the server.

Instance properties

These properties are specific to the CombinedGraphQLErrors object. Standard error instance properties are also available.

Record<string, unknown> | null | undefined

Partial data returned in the data field of the GraphQL response.

ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>

The raw list of GraphQL errors returned by the errors field in the GraphQL response.

Record<string, unknown> | undefined

Extensions returned by the extensions field in the GraphQL response.
