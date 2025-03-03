skipToken
skipToken
skipToken provides a type-safe mechanism to skip query execution. It is currently supported with
useSuspenseQuery and
useBackgroundQuery.
When you pass a
skipToken to one of the supported hooks instead of the
options object, the hook will not cause any requests or suspenseful behavior and keeps the last
data available. It is typically used conditionally to start query execution when the input data is available.
JavaScript
Recommended usage of skipToken with useSuspenseQuery
1import { skipToken, useSuspenseQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
2const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(
3 query,
4 id ? { variables: { id } } : skipToken
5);
JavaScript
Recommended usage of skipToken with useBackgroundQuery
1import { skipToken, useBackgroundQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
2const [queryRef] = useBackgroundQuery(
3 query,
4 id ? { variables: { id } } : skipToken
5);
Note: Why do we recommend
skipTokenover
{ skip: true }?Imagine this very common scenario for
skip: You want to skip your query if a certain required variable is not set. You might be tempted to write something like this:But in that case, TypeScript will complain:TypeScript
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(query, { 2 variables: { id }, 3 skip: !id, 4});To get around that, you have to tell TypeScript to ignore the fact thatText
1Type 'number | undefined' is not assignable to type 'number'. 2 Type 'undefined' is not assignable to type 'number'.ts(2769)
idcould be
undefined:Alternatively, you could also use some obscure default value:TypeScript
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(query, { 2 variables: { id: id! }, 3 skip: !id, 4});Both of these solutions hide a potential bug. If yourTypeScript
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(query, { 2 variables: { id: id || 0 }, 3 skip: !id, 4});
skiplogic becomes more complex, you might accidentally introduce a bug that causes your query to execute, even when
idis still
undefined. In that case, TypeScript cannot warn you about it.Instead we recommend using
skipToken. It provides type safety without the need for an obscure default value:Here it becomes apparent for TypeScript that there is a direct connection between skipping and theTypeScript
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery( 2 query, 3 id ? { variables: { id } } : skipToken 4);
variablesoption - and it will work without unsafe workarounds.