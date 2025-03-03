skipToken

skipToken provides a type-safe mechanism to skip query execution. It is currently supported with useSuspenseQuery and useBackgroundQuery . When you pass a skipToken to one of the supported hooks instead of the options object, the hook will not cause any requests or suspenseful behavior and keeps the last data available. It is typically used conditionally to start query execution when the input data is available.

JavaScript Recommended usage of skipToken with useSuspenseQuery copy 1 import { skipToken , useSuspenseQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 2 const { data } = useSuspenseQuery ( 3 query , 4 id ? { variables : { id } } : skipToken 5 );

JavaScript Recommended usage of skipToken with useBackgroundQuery copy 1 import { skipToken , useBackgroundQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 2 const [ queryRef ] = useBackgroundQuery ( 3 query , 4 id ? { variables : { id } } : skipToken 5 );