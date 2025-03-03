A wrapper error type that represents a non-standard error thrown from a A wrapper error type that represents a non-error value thrown from the link chain, such as a symbol, primitive or plain object. Read the cause property to determine the source of the error.

This error is used to standardize error handling when non-Error values are thrown in the Apollo Client link chain or other parts of the system. JavaScript allows throwing any value (not just Error instances), and this wrapper ensures that all thrown values can be handled consistently as Error-like objects while preserving the original thrown value.

Plain strings thrown as errors are wrapped in regular Error objects instead of UnconventionalError objects since strings can be safely used as the error's message.