ApolloLink[]

The base class for all links in Apollo Client. A link represents either a self-contained modification to a GraphQL operation or a side effect (such as logging).

Links enable you to customize Apollo Client's request flow by composing together different pieces of functionality into a chain of links. Each link represents a specific capability, such as adding authentication headers, retrying failed requests, batching operations, or sending requests to a GraphQL server.

Every link must define a request handler via its constructor or by extending this class and implementing the request method.