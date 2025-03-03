useFragment

Apollo Client API reference

useFragment represents a lightweight live binding into the Apollo Client Cache and enables Apollo Client to broadcast very specific fragment results to individual components. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment. useFragment never triggers network requests of its own.

Note that the useQuery hook remains the primary hook responsible for querying and populating data in the cache (see the API reference). As a result, the component reading the fragment data via useFragment is still subscribed to all changes in the query data, but receives updates only when that fragment's specific data change.

To view a useFragment example, see the Fragments page.

Signature

TypeScript
1useFragment<TData, TVariables>(
2  { fragment, from, fragmentName, variables, optimistic, client, }: useFragment.Options<TData, TVariables>
3): useFragment.Result<TData>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
{ fragment, from, fragmentName, variables, optimistic, client, }
useFragment.Options<TData, TVariables>
Show/hide child attributes
Operation options
ApolloClient

The instance of ApolloClient to use to look up the fragment.

By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.

Other
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL document created using the gql template string tag from graphql-tag with one or more fragments which will be used to determine the shape of data to read. If you provide more than one fragment in this document then you must also specify fragmentName to select a single.

string

The name of the fragment in your GraphQL document to be used. If you do not provide a fragmentName and there is only one fragment in your fragment document then that fragment will be used.

StoreObject | Reference | FragmentType<NoInfer<TData>> | string | null

An object containing a __typename and primary key fields (such as id) identifying the entity object from which the fragment will be retrieved, or a { __ref: "..." } reference, or a string ID (uncommon).

boolean

Whether to read from optimistic or non-optimistic cache data. If this named option is provided, the optimistic parameter of the readQuery method can be omitted.

NoInfer<TVariables>

Any variables that the GraphQL query may depend on.

Result

useFragment.Result<TData>
Show/hide child attributes
boolean
MaybeMasked<TData> | DataValue.Partial<MaybeMasked<TData>>
MissingTree

A tree of all MissingFieldError messages reported during fragment reading, where the branches of the tree indicate the paths of the errors within the query result.
