useFragment
Apollo Client API reference
useFragment represents a lightweight live binding into the Apollo Client Cache and enables Apollo Client to broadcast very specific fragment results to individual components. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment.
useFragment never triggers network requests of its own.
Note that the
useQuery hook remains the primary hook responsible for querying and populating data in the cache (see the API reference). As a result, the component reading the fragment data via
useFragment is still subscribed to all changes in the query data, but receives updates only when that fragment's specific data change.
To view a
useFragment example, see the Fragments page.
Signature
1useFragment<TData, TVariables>(
2 { fragment, from, fragmentName, variables, optimistic, client, }: useFragment.Options<TData, TVariables>
3): useFragment.Result<TData>
Parameters
{ fragment, from, fragmentName, variables, optimistic, client, }
useFragment.Options<TData, TVariables>
Show/hide child attributes
ApolloClient
The instance of
ApolloClient to use to look up the fragment.
By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL document created using the
gql template string tag from
graphql-tag with one or more fragments which will be used to determine
the shape of data to read. If you provide more than one fragment in this
document then you must also specify
fragmentName to select a single.
string
The name of the fragment in your GraphQL document to be used. If you do
not provide a
fragmentName and there is only one fragment in your
fragment document then that fragment will be used.
StoreObject | Reference | FragmentType<NoInfer<TData>> | string | null
An object containing a
__typename and primary key fields (such as
id) identifying the entity object from which the fragment will be retrieved, or a
{ __ref: "..." } reference, or a
string ID (uncommon).
boolean
Whether to read from optimistic or non-optimistic cache data. If this named option is provided, the optimistic parameter of the readQuery method can be omitted.
NoInfer<TVariables>
Any variables that the GraphQL query may depend on.
Result
useFragment.Result<TData>
Show/hide child attributes
boolean
MaybeMasked<TData> | DataValue.Partial<MaybeMasked<TData>>
MissingTree
A tree of all
MissingFieldError messages reported during fragment reading, where the branches of the tree indicate the paths of the errors within the query result.