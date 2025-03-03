useFragment represents a lightweight live binding into the Apollo Client Cache and enables Apollo Client to broadcast very specific fragment results to individual components. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment. useFragment never triggers network requests of its own.

Note that the useQuery hook remains the primary hook responsible for querying and populating data in the cache (see the API reference ). As a result, the component reading the fragment data via useFragment is still subscribed to all changes in the query data, but receives updates only when that fragment's specific data change.