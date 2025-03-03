ClientAwarenessLink provides support for providing client awareness features. Client awareness adds identifying information about the client to HTTP requests for use with metrics reporting tools, such as Apollo GraphOS . It is included in the functionality of HttpLink by default. Client awareness distinguishes between user-provided client awareness (provided by the clientAwareness option) and enhanced client awareness (provided by the enhancedClientAwareness option). User-provided client awareness enables you to set a customized client name and version for identification in metrics reporting tools. Enhanced client awareness enables the identification of the Apollo Client package name and version. TypeScript copy 1 import { ClientAwarenessLink } from "@apollo/client/link/client-awareness" ; 2 3 const link = new ClientAwarenessLink ({ 4 clientAwareness : { 5 name : "My Client" , 6 version : "1" , 7 }, 8 enhancedClientAwareness : { 9 transport : "extensions" , 10 }, 11 });

Constructor signature

TypeScript copy 1 constructor ( 2 options ?: ClientAwarenessLink . Options 3 ): ClientAwarenessLink

Configuring client awareness

Client awareness can be configured in various ways in Apollo Client.

Configuring with Apollo Client

You can configure client awareness when initializing your Apollo Client instance using the clientAwareness and enhancedClientAwareness options. Options configured with the ClientAwarenessLink constructor, HttpLink constructor, or request context take precedence.

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 new ApolloClient ({ 4 clientAwareness : { 5 name : "My Client" , 6 version : "my_client_version" , 7 }, 8 enhancedClientAwareness : { 9 transport : "extensions" , 10 }, 11 });

Configuring with HttpLink

You can configure client awareness when initializing an HttpLink using the clientAwareness and enhancedClientAwareness options. These options take precedence over options provided to the ApolloClient constructor but can be overridden by request context.

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient , HttpLink } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 const link = new HttpLink ({ 4 clientAwareness : { 5 name : "My Client" , 6 version : "my_client_version" , 7 }, 8 enhancedClientAwareness : { 9 transport : "extensions" , 10 }, 11 }); 12 13 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 14 link , 15 // additional options 16 });

note If you use BaseHttpLink , add ClientAwarenessLink to your link chain manually to enable client awareness. HttpLink includes ClientAwarenessLink by default.

Configuring with request context

Configure client awareness on a per-request basis by providing the clientAwareness field in the request's context . These values take precedence over all other configurations.

note The enhancedClientAwareness field is not supported in request context. Configure this feature at the client or link level instead.

TypeScript copy 1 const client = new ApolloClient ( /* ... */ ); 2 3 function MyComponent () { 4 const { data } = useQuery ( query , { 5 context : { 6 clientAwareness : { 7 name : "My Client" , 8 version : "my_client_version" , 9 }, 10 }, 11 }); 12 13 // ... 14 }

Types

ClientAwarenessLink.ContextOptions Options passed to ClientAwarenessLink through request context . Previous non-terminating links in the link chain also can set these values to customize the behavior of ClientAwarenessLink for each operation. note Some of these values can also be provided to the ClientAwarenessLink constructor. If a value is provided to both, the value in context takes precedence. Properties Name / Type Description clientAwareness (optional) ClientAwarenessLink.ClientAwarenessOptions Configures the "client awareness" feature. This feature allows you to identify distinct applications in Apollo Studio and Apollo Server logs (and other monitoring or analytics tools) by adding information about the your application to outgoing requests.

ClientAwarenessLink.Options Properties Name / Type Description clientAwareness (optional) ClientAwarenessLink.ClientAwarenessOptions Configures the "client awareness" feature. This feature allows you to identify distinct applications in Apollo Studio and Apollo Server logs (and other monitoring or analytics tools) by adding information about the your application to outgoing requests. enhancedClientAwareness (optional) ClientAwarenessLink.EnhancedClientAwarenessOptions Configures the "enhanced client awareness" feature. This feature allows you to identify the version of the Apollo Client library used in your application in Apollo Studio (and other monitoring or analytics tools) by adding information about the Apollo Client library to outgoing requests.

ClientAwarenessLink.ClientAwarenessOptions Properties Name / Type Description name (optional) string A custom name (e.g., iOS ) that identifies this particular client among your set of clients. Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature. This option can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a HttpLink , BatchHttpLink or ClientAwarenessLink . transport (optional) "headers" | false Determines how name and version are sent in outgoing requests. If name and version are not provided, this option will be ignored. (These options can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a HttpLink , BatchHttpLink or ClientAwarenessLink .) If set to "headers" , name and version will be sent in the request headers as apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version , respectively.

If set to false , name and version will not be included in outgoing requests. version (optional) string A custom version that identifies the current version of this particular client (e.g., 1.2 ). Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature. This is not the version of Apollo Client that you are using, but rather any version string that helps you differentiate between versions of your client. This option can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a HttpLink , BatchHttpLink or ClientAwarenessLink .