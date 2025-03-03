ClientAwarenessLink
API reference
ClientAwarenessLink provides support for providing client awareness
features.
Client awareness adds identifying information about the client to HTTP
requests for use with metrics reporting tools, such as Apollo GraphOS.
It is included in the functionality of
HttpLink by default.
Client awareness distinguishes between user-provided client awareness
(provided by the
clientAwareness option) and enhanced client awareness
(provided by the
enhancedClientAwareness option). User-provided client
awareness enables you to set a customized client name and version for
identification in metrics reporting tools. Enhanced client awareness enables
the identification of the Apollo Client package name and version.
1 import { ClientAwarenessLink } from "@apollo/client/link/client-awareness";
2
3 const link = new ClientAwarenessLink({
4 clientAwareness: {
5 name: "My Client",
6 version: "1",
7 },
8 enhancedClientAwareness: {
9 transport: "extensions",
10 },
11 });
Constructor signature
1constructor(
2 options?: ClientAwarenessLink.Options
3): ClientAwarenessLink
Configuring client awareness
Client awareness can be configured in various ways in Apollo Client.
Configuring with Apollo Client
You can configure client awareness when initializing your Apollo Client instance using the
clientAwareness and
enhancedClientAwareness options. Options configured with the
ClientAwarenessLink constructor,
HttpLink constructor, or request context take precedence.
1import { ApolloClient } from "@apollo/client";
2
3new ApolloClient({
4 clientAwareness: {
5 name: "My Client",
6 version: "my_client_version",
7 },
8 enhancedClientAwareness: {
9 transport: "extensions",
10 },
11});
Configuring with
HttpLink
You can configure client awareness when initializing an
HttpLink using the
clientAwareness and
enhancedClientAwareness options. These options take precedence over options provided to the
ApolloClient constructor but can be overridden by request context.
1import { ApolloClient, HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const link = new HttpLink({
4 clientAwareness: {
5 name: "My Client",
6 version: "my_client_version",
7 },
8 enhancedClientAwareness: {
9 transport: "extensions",
10 },
11});
12
13const client = new ApolloClient({
14 link,
15 // additional options
16});
BaseHttpLink, add
ClientAwarenessLink to your link chain manually to enable client awareness.
HttpLink includes
ClientAwarenessLink by default.
Configuring with request context
Configure client awareness on a per-request basis by providing the
clientAwareness field in the request's
context. These values take precedence over all other configurations.
enhancedClientAwareness field is not supported in request context. Configure this feature at the client or link level instead.
1const client = new ApolloClient(/* ... */);
2
3function MyComponent() {
4 const { data } = useQuery(query, {
5 context: {
6 clientAwareness: {
7 name: "My Client",
8 version: "my_client_version",
9 },
10 },
11 });
12
13 // ...
14}
Types
Options passed to
ClientAwarenessLink through request context. Previous
non-terminating links in the link chain also can set these values to
customize the behavior of
ClientAwarenessLink for each operation.
ClientAwarenessLink
constructor. If a value is provided to both, the value in
context takes
precedence.
ClientAwarenessLink.ClientAwarenessOptions
Configures the "client awareness" feature. This feature allows you to identify distinct applications in Apollo Studio and Apollo Server logs (and other monitoring or analytics tools) by adding information about the your application to outgoing requests.
ClientAwarenessLink.EnhancedClientAwarenessOptions
Configures the "enhanced client awareness" feature. This feature allows you to identify the version of the Apollo Client library used in your application in Apollo Studio (and other monitoring or analytics tools) by adding information about the Apollo Client library to outgoing requests.
string
A custom name (e.g.,
iOS) that identifies this particular client among your set of clients. Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.
This option can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a
HttpLink,
BatchHttpLink or
ClientAwarenessLink.
"headers" | false
Determines how
name and
version are sent in outgoing requests.
If
name and
version are not provided, this option will be ignored.
(These options can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a
HttpLink,
BatchHttpLink or
ClientAwarenessLink.)
If set to
"headers",
nameand
versionwill be sent in the request headers as
apollographql-client-nameand
apollographql-client-version, respectively.
If set to
false,
nameand
versionwill not be included in outgoing requests.
string
A custom version that identifies the current version of this particular client (e.g.,
1.2). Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.
This is not the version of Apollo Client that you are using, but rather any version string that helps you differentiate between versions of your client.
This option can either be set as part of the Apollo Client constructor call or when manually constructing a
HttpLink,
BatchHttpLink or
ClientAwarenessLink.
"extensions" | false
Determines how the the version information of Apollo Client is sent in outgoing requests.
If set to
"extensions", library
nameand
versionwill be sent in an object in the request extensions as
clientLibrary.
If set to
false, library name and version will not be included in outgoing requests.